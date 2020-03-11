Coronavirus crisis now a pandemic, WHO declares
The World Health Organization declared the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic and expressed increasing alarm about mounting infections.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who heads the U.N. agency, said Wednesday the WHO is “deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity” of the outbreak. He also expressed concern about “the alarming levels of inaction.”“We have, therefore, made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic,” he said at a briefing in Geneva.”All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate,…