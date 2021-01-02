Congress slaps Trump by overriding veto of defense bill

Washington (AFP) – The US Congress on Friday dealt Donald Trump a humiliating blow in his last days in office with the Senate voting overwhelmingly to override his veto of a sweeping defense bill — the first time lawmakers have done so during his presidency. By a lopsided vote of 81-13, well more than the two-thirds of the 100-member chamber required, the Republican-controlled Senate approved the $740.5 billion National Defense Authorization Act to fund the military for fiscal 2021. The Democratic-led House of Representatives had voted 322 to 87 on Monday to override Trump’s veto. Both hou…

