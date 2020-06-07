Colin Powell: Trump drifted from constitution, lies and I’ll vote for Biden
Washington (AFP) – Colin Powell, who served as America’s top military officer and top diplomat under Republican presidents, said Sunday he will vote for Democrat Joe Biden, accusing Donald Trump of drifting from the US constitution.In a scathing indictment of Trump on CNN, Powell denounced the US president as a danger to democracy whose lies and insults have diminished America in the eyes of the world.”We have a constitution. We have to follow that constitution. And the president’s drifted away from it,” Powell said.A retired four-star army general, Powell was the latest in a series of retired…