China appoints hardliner to head new Hong Kong security agency
Hong Kong (AFP) – China appointed a hardliner to head a new national security agency in Hong Kong Friday as police brought the first charges under a sweeping new anti-subversion law that has shaken the semi-autonomous finance hub.Zheng Yanxiong — a party official best known for tackling protests on the mainland — will lead the office set up by the legislation that empowers mainland security agents to operate in Hong Kong openly for the first time, unbound by the city’s laws.The appointment came as a man accused of deliberately driving his motorbike into a group of police officers became the …