Charlie Kirk was wrong about Affirmative Action.

Charlie Kirk said some negative things about Affirmative Action, and he was wrong. He mischaracterized Affirmative Action.

Yahoo! News has provided a video clip of Charlie Kirk mischaracterizing what Affirmative Action is.

Because certain black women were the beneficiaries of Affirmative Action, Charlie said to those women, “You do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously. You had to go steal a white person’s slot to go be taken somewhat seriously.”

Contrary to what Charlie believed, Affirmative Action does not promote less-qualified people over more-qualified people.

Instead, Affirmative Action pertains to equally-qualified people.

Affirmative Action is a means of making a selection from equally-qualified candidates.

Affirmative Action allows for the selection of equally-qualified people who are part of a population that has historically been discriminated against by white men.

Affirmative Action corrects educational and occupational disparities that white men created.

The people opposed to Affirmative Action simply ignore the educational and occupational disparities.

Again, beneficiaries of Affirmative Action are not less-qualified for what they obtain through Affirmative Action.

So, Charlie Kirk was wrong to slander beneficiaries of Affirmative Action.

No, Charlie’s opposition to Affirmative Action had nothing to do with faith in Messiah Jesus as described in the Bible.

Charlie was wrong. The black women he criticized did not “steal a white person’s slot” as Charlie claimed.

People who idolize Charlie probably won’t acknowledge his error because he is their idol.