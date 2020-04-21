Cautious optimism as Europe reopens
A tourist gives food to pigeons in Piazza del Duomo, Milan. Photo: AFPEuropean residents and medical personnel stay cautiously optimistic toward the governments’ fast resumption plan, which some deemed as a forced move under the pressure of stagnant economy while some countries in the continent have not yet reached the epidemic peak.Some reached by the Global Times suggested that employers borrow China’s experience in pro-moting a safe and orderly resumption.Spain, where more than 200,000 cases reported as of Monday, announced it will allow minors to leave home starting April 27, but will be l…