Can Indian Muslims ever feel safe again?
Process this: The dance of death and destruction unleashed in northeast Delhi last week has claimed 47 lives. More than 300 people have been injured and at least 122 houses, 322 shops and 301 vehicles have been burnt down, according to an interim report by the local administration. In the course of 70 hours of unbridled mayhem, howling mobs armed with guns, machetes, and iron rods went around beating and killing people, looting, pillaging, and setting houses, shops and schools on fire. And all this happened while India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi banqueted with US President Donald Trump and…