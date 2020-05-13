Can a reality TV president create a new US reality that pretends death, despair don’t exist?
Donald Trump has been here before. At the dawn of the 2000s, the Manhattan real estate developer and short-fingered vulgarian was literally — as The New York Times would later document — the worst businessman in America, having lost more than $1 billion in one 10-year period.But then, to paraphrase Dylan, you didn’t need an accountant to see which way the bottom line was blowing. The man had literally bankrupted casinos, the closest thing we have to a license to print money. And the banks had made him sell his airline and his yacht. Or you could just check out the late-night infomercial stuff …