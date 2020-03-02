Buttigieg dropping out of presidential race
Washington (AFP) – Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay US presidential candidate from a major party, on Sunday ended his campaign to be the Democratic nominee in the November election against Donald Trump, US media said.The 38-year-old had risen rapidly from being a virtual unknown to becoming a national political figure, but he scored poorly in the latest primary in South Carolina, coming fourth with just eight percent.He was scheduled to address supporters later Sunday in South Bend, Indiana, where he was previously the mayor.Buttigieg took center stage when securing a narrow victory in the…