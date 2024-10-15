Boy girl Trumper (Cartoon and Column)

Do I have to do this every day between now and the election? Is Donald Trump and MAGAts going to invent a new lie on a daily basis?

Donald Trump is a liar as are most Republicans. And even the Republicans who don’t lie, if there is such a thing, enable the lies.

Some of the most recent lies are Democrats are manipulating the weather, funds from FEMA are being given to “illegal” immigrants, hurricane survivors in red states are only being given $750 to rebuild, Kamala Harris is giving government money for immigrant sex changes, and “illegal” Haitian immigrants are eating cats and dogs in Springfield. Why don’t we bring back the conspiracy that Hillary Clinton is trafficking child sex slaves out of the non-existent basement in Comet Ping Pong Pizza? How about cannibalistic deep state reptilian people? Where are the Jewish Space Lasers, Italian satellites, and bamboo ballots from China?

None of those lies are more outrageous than Trump’s claim that schools are giving your children sex change operations. Seriously. Trust me, America, you do not have to give your kids a nightly hoo-ha check.

GO HERE to read the full column.

Visit Clay Jones’ website and email him at [email protected].