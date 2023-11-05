Biden v Trump, the unwanted rematch for America’s soul

Published by

AFP

Washington (AFP) – While the stakes could hardly be higher for American democracy, voters are increasingly turned off by the apparently inevitable rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. “It’s hard to be excited about it,” said Keely Catron, 22, from Arizona, a swing state that Biden narrowly won in 2020. “It’s frustrating that our only two options seem like very old white men.” The education sciences student said she would still vote for the 80-year-old Democrat again in the election on November 5, 2024, albeit without much enthusiasm. As he eyes a second term, Biden has no serious rivals…

