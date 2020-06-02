Biden accuses Trump of trafficking in ‘resentment and fear’
Philadelphia (AFP) – Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump on Tuesday of turning the United States into a “battlefield riven by old resentments and fresh fears” and pledged to try to heal racial divisions if elected to the White House in November.”The moment has come for our nation to deal with systemic racism,” Biden said in Philadelphia in his first major speech outside his home state of Delaware since the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country in March. “We are in a battle for the soul of this nation.”The 77-year-old former vice president con…