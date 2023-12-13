ARE YOU A WALLFLOWER?

Not me…Thumbs up…Right on… Boo…It sucks…Baloney!..Wow…Politics is not for me… My words exactly… You’re joking…Money money money!

by Don Hermann

Columnist

Listen to the music. It’s THE MODERATE VOICE. You’re probably checking it out regularly.

Are you clapping your hands? Tapping your feet? Or giving a certain hand gesture?

All well and good. The one thing we’d like you not to do is sit on your hands.

We’re unique in many respects. We give people like you an opportunity to have a voice.

If you’re for something? Great. If you’re against it? That’s also great.

World events today are not only affecting people over there, they are affecting you and me here. What’s happening in Gaza affects those in Georgia. What’s going on in Berlin or Beijing can have an impact on those in Boise.

Too many of us follow what’s going on, have an opinion but don’t express it.

You don’t have to write a concerto for us to hear you, just a word, a phrase, a paragraph, you name it.

Your opinion is as important as anybody’s. Add a thumbs up to someone else’s article. Or a thumbs down. Or one word. Or anything. But let us hear from you. Thousands of people are listening. You make a difference.

Polls are taken every day. The results are published and used as indicators of voter’s opinions. They’re quoted constantly. Some accurate. Some inaccurate. But they tend to influence people.

Let’s give the Moderate Voice more of a voice.

The music is loud and clear. It’s about a Democracy.

Photo 129942444 / Participate © Artur Szczybylo | Dreamstime.com