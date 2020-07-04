Amid US virus struggle, Trump visits Rushmore and bemoans racial protests
Keystone (United States) (AFP) – US President Donald Trump bemoaned protests demanding racial justice as “violent mayhem” Friday, but said little about an alarming resurgence of coronavirus cases as he attended a crowded, fireworks-studded Independence Day celebration beneath majestic Mount Rushmore.Trump, under fire for his response to America’s spiraling coronavirus caseload four months before the presidential election, spoke on the eve of the July 4th celebrations before thousands of closely-packed people — many of whom chanted “Four more years;” few of whom were wearing masks.In the shado…