Americans told to wear masks as Spain sees signs of hope
Madrid (AFP) – Americans on Saturday came to grips with recommendations to wear masks against the coronavirus, while Spain added to hopes that Europe could be turning a corner in the pandemic with a second daily drop in deaths.China meanwhile came to a standstill as the nation where the virus first appeared held three minutes of silence to mourn the patients and medical staff killed by the outbreak.Since COVID-19 emerged late last year, more than 1.1 million people have fallen ill. Nearly 60,000 people have died.Across China, cars, trains and ships sounded their horns, and air-raid sirens wail…