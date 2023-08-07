“AMERICA, I DID IT FOR YOU.”

by Don Hermann

(An interpretation of what’s going on in Mr. Trump’s mind currently.)

I’m taking a pounding because of how I’m being treated in the media. The lying Democrats are making things up and those low class Republicans who are looking for an opportunity to run for President are not supporting me.

I’ve always given you facts. They may have been Alternative Facts, but they have been facts.

Let’s go back to when I was classified 1A by the army during Vietnam. I could have been drafted but instead my father had me classified 4F with bone spurs. I felt that I could do more as a civilian supporting people at home so I opted for the change in status. I DID IT FOR YOU.

Most things I got involved in, I excelled. For example, during high school and college, I was Number One scholastically. Rather than that they withhold my transcripts. Enough achievement is enough. I DID IT FOR YOU.

As you know, I was in many different businesses. I tried hard to employ as many people as possible. It just didn’t work out. The employees were lackingwhat it took to succeed. I tried. I DID IT FOR THEM. AND FOR YOU.

When you run for President, it is standard procedure to provide your health records. I am probably the healthiest person to ever hold that office. Again, not to appear superior I jotted some notes down for the doctor to use in submitting the report. Just playing it down a little. I DID IT FOR YOU.

During the attack on the World Trade Center, I was there day and night assisting the rescue workers. Some people claimed they didn’t see me. Typical. I just wanted to blend in. It wasn’t about me. I DID IT FOR YOU.

When Covid raised its ugly head, I knew how serious it was. I didn’t want to frighten you, so I played it down. I DID IT FOR YOU.

I respect women as much as anybody. I gave them the attention they want. So I kissed them and touched them without their permission. I DID IT FOR THEM. AND FOR YOU.

When I became President, there was a deficit about $500 billion. Most experts predicted that I would increase the amount to $one trillion plus when I left office. They were all wrong. I raised it to over $three trillion. Debt is good. I DID IT FOR YOU.

I went into the eye of the storm. NATO was taking advantage of us. I wouldn’t permit that. Putin and Kim Jong Un were leaders I admired and respected. They had meaningful objectives. I reached out to them. Keep an open mind. I DID IT FOR YOU.

January 6 was just an expression of frustration with the Democrats. I would pardon al those patriots held responsible for the attack. I WOULD DO THAT FOR YOU.

Yes, I did give State Secrets away. In order to build relationships, you have to give to get.

It takes courage to call it like it is. After the tragedy of Charlottesville, I realized that there were very nice people on both sides. I called it as I saw it.

I DID IT ALL FOR YOU.

Caricature: DonkeyHotey/Flickr