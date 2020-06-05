All lives matter is nonsense (Cartoon and Column)
A familiar retort to the suggestion that Black Lives Matter is that, in fact, All Lives Matter! Sit down the aunt I avoid at Thanksgiving, nobody said they didn’t. The difference between Black lives and all lives is that systemic racism isn’t putting all lives at risk. Stop trying to call the fire department when your house isn’t burning.As a middle-aged white man, I am perhaps not the best person to explain what the Black Lives Matter movement means. Click the link and let them tell you.I do know we should all be listening more. People who thought Colin Kaepernick was somehow disrespecting th…