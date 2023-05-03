ALITO’S LEAKER (CARTOON, COLUMN AND VIDEO)

Before the Supreme Court issued its ruling in the Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a leak of the majority opinion, written by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, was published by Politico. This leak greatly upset the court, especially the conservatives.

The case was over the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi state law that banned abortions after 15 weeks. Instead of ruling about the constitutionality of a state banning abortions after 15 weeks, the court took the opportunity to use its brand new shiny 6-3 nutty majority to overturn not just one previous Supreme Court ruling, but two…and ruled that there is no constitutional right to abortion.

The irony in this is that the Supreme Court was upset over their privacy being violated while they were stripping away all women’s rights to privacy.

After investigating the leak for months, Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley said the court could not determine with certainty “the identity of any individual who may have disclosed the document or how the draft opinion ended up with Politico.” Boo-hoo. But Alito thinks he knows who leaked it.

In an interview with a conservative editorial writer for The Wall Street Journal (aren’t they all conservative?), Alito said, “I personally have a pretty good idea who is responsible.” Fortunately, he acknowledged that a “pretty good idea” is “different from the level of proof that is needed to name somebody.”

I respect that and it’s why I haven’t outed the “anonymous cartoonist.” Yeah, I know who he is but since there’s no official proof, I feel it’d be unethical to out him without it. I need to be as ethical and certain as possible to out someone for being unethical. There’s at least a one percent chance that there’s another cowardly spineless cartoonist out there who stole Jeff MacNelly’s style, is a lying gaslighting conspiratorial idiot, and can’t comprehend the issues he’s talking about.

But Alito really wants to leak the leaker and says the leak “was a part of an effort to prevent the Dobbs draft … from becoming the decision of the court. And that’s how it was used for those six weeks by people on the outside — as part of the campaign to try to intimidate the court.” Once again, conservatives portray themselves as the victims while victimizing people.

But one could argue the leak was done to allow yee-haw states time to prepare to ban abortion as soon as the ruling was issued. Many states had so-called trigger laws, which meant abortion would be banned immediately when a SCOTUS ruling was issued that overturned Roe.

Alito said the theory that the draft was leaked by someone on the right to lock in the five votes necessary to overturn Roe “is infuriating to me.”

He said, “Look, this made us targets of assassination. Would I do that to myself? Would the five of us have done that to ourselves? It’s quite implausible.” He also said, “It was rational for people to believe that they might be able to stop the decision in Dobbs by killing one of us.” With that statement, Alito isn’t accusing a clerk, janitor, security guard, or other support staff to the court. He’s implying one of the three liberals on the bench is responsible for the leak.

And then, Alito whined about the court being criticized for its lack of ethics. Without mentioning Clarence Thomas, or the gifts lavished on him by his billionaire buddy, Alito said he believes reports about ethical violations by justices are attempts to damage the court’s credibility now that conservatives are firmly in control. He said, “We are being hammered daily, and I think quite unfairly in a lot of instances. And nobody, practically nobody, is defending us.” Again, boo-hoo. The court’s credibility hasn’t been damaged by its critics but by its conservative justices, the Republican senators who stole seats from Presidents Obama and Biden, and the Russian puppet president (sic) who nominated three of the justices.

Alito defended overturning legal precedent with Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood v Casey, and said those SCOTUS rulings “are so egregiously wrong, so clearly wrong, that that’s a very strong factor in support of overruling them.” But during his confirmation hearing nearly 30 years ago, he said didn’t use the phrase “egregiously wrong” and instead, said, “Roe v. Wade is an important precedent of the Supreme Court. It was decided in 1973, so it has been on the books for a long time. “It is a precedent that has now been on the books for several decades. It has been challenged. It has been reaffirmed.”

What’s been reaffirmed is that Associate Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is a lying whiny crybaby. He’s whining that people don’t like him for restricting women’s rights.

