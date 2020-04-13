A ventriloquist gets a mask made out of a bra (VIDEO)
They’re making masks out of all kinds of things, including bras:
FOOTNOTE: Entertainers among others are being decimated by the coronavirus shut down. Shows through July or later are being cancelled. If you like this video please DO a)click on the You Tube video and leave a thumbs up and/or b)share the You Tube with others via a link to the You Tube video. You can also subscribe for free to this page to get notifications about new videos. So yes, in my non-blogging incarnation I am an entertainer who like many is going to post more videos online and is doing virtual shows.