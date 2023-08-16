A Song About Trump’s Co-Conspirators

Trump called down to Georgia, looking for an election to steal.

He was in a bind because he was way behind. He was willing to make a deal.

He found a bunch of lackeys to be in his dastardly plot.

Trump jumped on a hickory stump and said, “Lackeys, let me tell you what.

If I lose this election, then you’ll be sorry, too.

So, if you care to take a dare, I’ll make a bet with you.

You might think I’ve lost now, but give the Trump his due.

I’ll bet all my gold that you have dark souls and will help see my election theft through.”

A lackey said, “My name’s Sidney, and it may be a sin.

I’ll take your bet. You won’t regret because I’m gonna release the Kraken.”

A second said, “My name’s Rudy, and it might be several sins.

I’ll take your bet. Better yet, I’ll announce at the Four Seasons.”

A third said, “My name’s Jenna, and I’ll work on your behalf.

I bow down to worship you because you’re the Golden Calf.”

A fourth said, “My name’s Mark Meadows. If indicted, I’m gonna snort,

‘You can’t try me in Georgia. I should be tried in federal court.'”

A fifth said, “My name’s John Eastman, and I’ll give you some strong vectors.

Mike Pence will be dancing to my tune when I provide him with fake electors.”

Lackey, you’d better lawyer up. Trump’s plan ended up in shards.

Now, Hell’s broke loose in Georgia, and the D.A. deals the cards.

You just thought that by helping Trump that he would achieve his evil goal,

But all you did was sell to Trump your soul.

A sixth said, “My name’s Jeffrey, and I work in the DOJ. . .

Oh, forget it. Whatever I do, I’ll be dead meat anyway.”

To the tune The Devil Went Down to Georgia