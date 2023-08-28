A RABBIT OUT OF THE HAT

by Don Hermann

Columnist

The Magician is at it again. You gotta give him credit. He doesn’t lack for ideas to keep his head above water.

Is it talent or desperation? Here’s a man, Donald J. Trump, who did something so unusual he made Houdini look like an amateur.

The handcuffs were being polished, the cell door was ajar, the mattress extra soft and wide and long to accommodate his large form. Yet he hopped, skipped and jumped his way out of one mess after another.

He became President of the United States. That’s a first. Become President to avoid the lock-up.

The tables are turning and maybe jail is going to be the key to avoid prison.

That’s not just a play on words, that’s his reality. In his desperation not to be found out for the fraud that he is, the criminal that he is, he has discovered a unique ability to motivate people to do unconscionable things. And to believe they were benefiting from it.

Apparently it was as much of a surprise to him as it was to millions of others. He was as ill-equipped to be President as he was to succeed in a dozen or so businesses where he was an out and out failure.

The Presidency gave him untold power and authority. Get another four years and he’ll pull all kinds of tricks to make his past endeavors disappear. His supporters will love him for it.

People are drawn to magic. However, when the rabbit isn’t in the hat what do you do?

The Presidency was behind him. He not only suspected the results prior to Election Day but apparently he and his cohorts planned all kinds of tricks to claim he actually won. Fraud was his middle name. Fraud was the RABBIT.

His supporters, all ears. Even though many have been caught with their pants down, so to speak and he has been indicted four times, it hasn’t seemed to deter millions from continuing their believe in him.

January 6 didn’t succeed. However, it did come within a hair of fulfilling his dream. Taking over the country. Freeing him of any possibility of spending the rest of his life in the hoosegow.

As he has said, I can shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not be held responsible.

If as it is his pattern to violate a judge’s orders before a trial and he is forced to be incarcerated, he would expect his followers to revolt, freeing him and making January 6 appeqr to be a training ground.

Outrageous, right. Watch Fifth Avenue. See how many will get shot in the name of Fascism. HeilTrump.

Photo 11726802 | Rabbit Out Hat © Ljupco | Dreamstime.com