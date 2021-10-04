A long-lost silent movie turned up in a storage closet and got its first screening in almost a century. Next stop: Turner Classic Movies

Published by

Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO — Last week at the Gene Siskel Film Center, before a near-capacity crowd, director Edward Sedgwick’s five-reel silent film “The First Degree” said hello again in first public appearance in 97 years. Cinephiles, it was a great night. After so much lockdown/laptop/living room viewing these past 19 months — and I’ve been getting out to see movies in theaters and at drive-ins, in varying degrees of confidence, more than most — this event delivered, and everybody was vaccinated and/or recently COVID-19-tested, and the pleasure belonged to everybody. As Film Center programming director Rebec…

Read More