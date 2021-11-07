" />

The Moderate Voice

An Internet hub with domestic and international news, analysis, original reporting, and popular features from the left, center, indies, centrists, moderates, and right


You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / Comedy / A 21st Century Genie (Comedy Video)

A 21st Century Genie (Comedy Video)

by Leave a Comment

All things change. Here’s a genie in the 21st century:

(I’m very close to this perfomer).

Photo 19444903 / Comedy Face Mask © Elnur | Dreamstime.com