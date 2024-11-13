Cylinders of Elon





Elon’s Department of Government Efficiency may get a bit sticky.

President-Elect (gag) Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to head the Department of Government Efficiency. What’s that? It’s something they just made up but basically, it’s a body that’s to operate outside the government to find wasteful spending and then make recommendations to Trump on where to cut spending. If any of this sounds suspicious and sketchy to you, that’s because it is.

First, how efficient is it to appoint two bozos to head this new agency? Their first recommendation on cutting government inefficiency would be to fire one of these two nitwits. And we thought it was bad to make Dumbo Secretary of State, RFK Jr health czar, and selecting a new Defense Secretary from Fox and Friends (someone tell Steve Doocy it wasn’t him). Wait, those are still bad.

The commission’s acronym, DOGE, is a nod to the meme-based cryptocurrency dogecoin, which Elon is connected to and has been referencing over the past several months while not just campaigning for Trump, but also for this new commission. The value of DOGE skyrocketed after Trump’s (gag) election victory. Why does Elon want to be involved with cutting spending so badly? More on that in a minute. Isn’t naming the commission after something that’ll make Elon richer a violation of the Emolument’s Clause? I’m sorry…I forgot we don’t care about those things anymore.

Trump said the commission is designed to cut regulations, reduce government staff, and “restructure” federal bodies. We haven’t received details yet, like most things with Trump, but we have some ideas. Usually, when crap like this comes up, it’s a cover for something nefarious and horrifying. For example, Trump’s upcoming executive order to purge “woke” generals is a cover to shitcan generals who will ignore unlawful orders, like deporting “vermin” and canceling all future presidential elections. Dispersing generals who may disagree with you is the first act of a fascist dictator—more on that in a future cartoon and blog.

This new “department” is a department in name only. Congress has to authorize new government departments, but “Advisory Board of Government Efficiency” makes a shitty acronym. So does Shitweasels Scheming to Enrich Themselves While Destroying Democracy. There are also questions about how this board will be funded. They have until next summer to issue a report to Trump, but something tells me that Elmo and Ramaswamadingdong already know what they want done away with.

