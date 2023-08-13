SUGAR DADDY OVERDRIVE

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has more sugar daddies than just Harlan Crow. You remember Harlan Crow, Clarence’s billionaire sugar daddy who whisked him and Ginni on his private jet to yacht vacations in the Pacific, hosted him at his all-male clubs, bought his mama’s house, and paid for his nephew’s education.

Despite all this, Uncle Clarence has tried to define himself into some sort of folklore hero who is a common man of the people who likes Europe, sure, but would much prefer RVing across the country, personally cleaning out his sewage tank (of which there’s so much of), and getting to know the squalor and minions who park their RVs overnight in Walmart parking lots across this great land. Clarence told a filmmaker once, “There’s something normal to me about it. I come from regular stock, and I prefer being around that.” That RV bullshit tank is really getting full.

Of course, this man of regular stock is tooling across the country in a $267,230 Prevost Le Mirage XL Marathon RV that Clarence likes to tell friends he scrimped and saved for, after all…he is the guy who likes to boast how he pulled himself up by the bootstraps. It’s true that Clarence grew up in poverty and there’s no telling where he’d be today if he hadn’t pulled himself up by his bootstraps…and if affirmative action hadn’t gotten him into college. I mean, if he was still a basic stock common type slob with a menial day job, he may not be someone billionaires like Harlan Crow would want to hang out with while treating him to lavish vacays…or be the kind of person Anthony Welters wants to chill with…and finance that $267, 230 Prevost Le Mirage XL Marathon RV.

Welters is a billionaire who made his money in the health care industry and thank God, the healthcare industry has NEVER had a case before the Supreme Court, or this might be awkward (for the newbies here, that’s a heavy dose of sarcasm. This blog’s sarcasm tank is almost as full as Clarence’s RV b.s. tank).

Of course, Clarence Thomas never reported this “loan,” just like he doesn’t like to report billionaire-financed vacations, a billionaire buying his mother’s house, or a billionaire paying for his nephew’s education.

Harlan Crow plans to turn Clarence’s mother’s house into a Clarence Thomas museum after she’s done living in it. That’s right. She still lives in it. Decades from now, scholars can visit this home to see where a hypocritical lying corrupt right-wing scumbag who took away basic human rights while sucking on billionaire teats used to live.

Welter’s replied in an email to The New York Times that this was just a bunch of nothing, writing, “Here is what I can share. Twenty-five years ago, I loaned a friend money, as I have other friends and family. We’ve all been on one side or the other of that equation. He used it to buy a recreational vehicle, which is a passion of his.” Roughly nine years later, “the loan was satisfied.”

He also sent The Times a photograph of the original title bearing his signature and a handwritten “lien release” date of Nov. 22, 2008.

Despite repeated requests from The Times over nearly two weeks, Sugar Daddy Welters did not answer further questions essential to understanding his arrangement with Thomas. He wouldn’t say how much he loaned Thomas, how much had been repaid if any, If there was an agreed-upon repayment schedule, if Clarence had adhered to a schedule of payments, if any or all of the debt was forgiven, or if there was interest. He refused to provide The Times with a copy of a loan agreement or even say if one existed. When asked to elaborate on what he had meant when he said the loan had been “satisfied,” he did not respond.

ProPublica has a new report on Clarence Thomas’ life of luxury that’s financed by billionaire sugar daddies and reveals it includes “at least 38 destination vacations, including a previously unreported voyage on a yacht around the Bahamas; 26 private jet flights, plus an additional eight by helicopter; a dozen VIP passes to professional and college sporting events, typically perched in the skybox; two stays at luxury resorts in Florida and Jamaica; and one standing invitation to an uber-exclusive golf club overlooking the Atlantic coast.”

This is a lifestyle that Clarence can’t afford on his SCOTUS salary, which is $285,400. In fact, at the time of the RV purchase, Clarence was in so much debt that a bank probably would have refused to loan him $267,230 to purchase a used Prevost Le Mirage XL Marathon RV. Seriously, Clarence…if a sugar daddy was buying this for you, why didn’t you get a new one?

Clarence Thomas should be given an award for being the dumbest Supreme Court justice in the hsitory of Supreme Court justices.

Jeremy Fogel, a former federal judge who served for years on the judicial committee that reviews judges’ financial disclosures, told ProPublica, “In my career I don’t remember ever seeing this degree of largesse given to anybody.” In case you’re a Republican, “largesse” means generosity. Fogel also said, “I think it’s unprecedented.” In case you’re a Republican, “unprecedented” means this bullshit and corruption has never happened before.

The other billionaire sugar daddies who give gifts to Clarence are David Sokol, a former top executive at Berkshire Hathaway, H. Wayne Huizenga (who died in 2018), a billionaire who turned Blockbuster (before it self-destructed) and Waste Management into corporate giants, and oil baron Paul “Tony” Novelly.

Here’s a fun fact: None of these billionaire sugar daddies are liberals (my God, the sarcasm tank is going to explode).

Another fun fact: None of these sugar daddies were friends with Clarence before he became a Supreme Court justice. Don Fox, the former general counsel of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics and the senior ethics official in the executive branch, said he advised every new political appointee the same thing: “Your wealthy friends are the ones you had before you were appointed. You don’t get to acquire any new ones.”

For someone miraculous reason, after becoming a justice on the Supreme Court, Clarence developed a personality, charm, and charisma that’s tottally irresistible to right-wing billionaires.

In a speech, Clarence once said, “The job is not worth doing for what they pay, but it is worth doing for the principle.

Clarence, you don’t have any principles.

