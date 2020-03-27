$2 trillion rescue plan passes US House, heads to Trump
Washington (AFP) – The US House of Representatives passed a historic $2 trillion rescue package Friday that injects cash into the pockets of struggling Americans and fortifies an economy so ravaged by coronavirus that it is sliding toward recession.After clearing the Senate earlier this week, and as the United States became the new global epicenter of the pandemic with 92,000 confirmed cases of infection, Republicans and Democrats united to greenlight the nation’s largest-ever economic relief plan.It now goes to President Donald Trump, who has indicated he will quickly sign the measure into la…