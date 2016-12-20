Not long ago, Americans learned that the average life expectancy for white people in this country – those most likely to have voted for Donald Trump – actually declined for the first time in many years. The pathologies and frustrations believed to have driven that decline may have motivated the tiny handful of votes that gave…
7 Comments on "Trump's Broken Promise Will Doom Thousands Of His Voters"
It would seem to be counter productive to let die the only constituents you have left to stay in power. Do they think they will have enough power within a short period of time that they won’t need any voters at all? Ominous.
This is as short sighted as not providing health and educational opportunities enough to ensure there will be enough consumers for a business’s products.
But we’ve never had any indication that planning long term, other than cementing their power, is a goal of the Republican hierarchy.
I wonder about the impact of an increased number of uninsured on the cost of health care. Perhaps, people will crawl into a corner and die quietly without generating any costs to the system; however, I have seen people using the ERs as care centers that won’t turn them away. ER care is generally considered an expensive alternative and will generate increased costs. The uninsured won’t pay those costs, but every business has some bad debt in its overhead which means that people with insurance will subsidize the uninsured just like department store shoppers subsidize shoplifters. I am saying that a large pool of uninsured may not save much money.
There are other costs also. Perhaps a large pool of marginalized uninsured will act as a reservoir for illnesses like TB which was the case a hundred years ago. Will the uninsured have birth control? Will their offspring mature into people with skills to contribute positively to our society?
Is it possible that a large pool of the uninsured constitute dangers greater than the cost of insuring them?
Please understand that I am sure that there are many defects in the ACA. A plan better than the ACA would be a great achievement. I just fear that we are being pennywise and pound foolish.
Fake or Real News? Speaking of death panels and death, did you know that having a female doctor will lessen the death rate among some seniors.
Actually, I believe that! I’ve now got a female doc, having had to switch to a new doc when the old doc guy retired. She (the new one) found I was years behind in tests I needed and ordered them ASAP. And so far, so good. Breast x-rays, colonoscopy, thyroid ultrasounds, meds updated for blood pressure and thyroid – have no idea what all this would have cost me personally without single payer insurance. Am feeling a bit more secure and at ease now.
Emergency care at a hospital would never have taken care of all these things. Trump seems to think that emergency hospital care is all that people need, but what happens if someone has a tumour or if they’re close to having a heart attack. How’s that work for folks who have no health insurance?
Are they just turned away and sent home to die? Nobody in the Republican party, or the Dem one either, has ever answered that question.
Correct, BG, according to a JAMA report.
Ahh.. Another Drum reader! (I’m fairly sure you don’t regularly review AMA articles).
The dynamic whereby voters consistently vote against their own interests is providing a treasure trove of material for anthropologists. Humans as a collective are clever and ambitious, but also contradictory – and not very smart.