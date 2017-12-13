Posted by JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief on Dec 13, 2017 in At TMV |

TMV fundraising update

There have been some new conditions placed on the Paypal Donate button that TMV can’t meet. So we’re looking for a new way to do it (maybe a Go Fund Me account) do-able by credit card. One TMVer emailed about sending a check (he has sent them by mail before). And TMV commentor and Guest Voice writer jdledell wants to match any contributions.

For those who in the meantime want to send a check, checks should be made out to Joe Gandelman (a separate TMV biz account in my name has been in place for more than 10 years). Here’s the official TMV mailing address:

The Moderate Voice

c/o Joe Gandelman

2260 El Cajon Blvd. #165

San Diego, CA 92104

GO HERE to read the post on why we’re doing a fundraiser.

Click here for reuse options!