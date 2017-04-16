Alec Baldwin was back on SNL in the cold opening portraying Donald Trump looking over his first 100 days. Extra bonuses: Beck Bennett as Vice President Mike Pence and Jimmy Fallon as Trump’s all-powerful son-in-law Jared Kushner — and a very special depiction of Steve Bannon (which the real Trump and Kushner may not like in terms of image). All against the backdrop of a spoof of “The Apprentice,” which Trump once hosted on NBC. Watch:

The Trump administration so far has been a huge boost to SNL — giving it so much material, plus attracting the multi-talented Baldwin, one of the best occasional cast additions in years. SNL is worth tuning into each week again.

