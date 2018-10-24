Pages Menu
Our new era: first Soros now Obama, Clintons and CNN receive explosives in mail (UPDATE 3)

Yes we are in a new era. Within a week, first billionaire George Soros received explosives in the mail. And now the Secret Service has announced that former President Barack Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State and unsuccessful 2016 Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton have received explosives in the mail.

Oh, and this: someone sent an explosive package to CNN as well. UPDATE: The device sent to CNN’s office’s in NY was specifically addressed to former CIA director John Brennan. Brennan is an MSNBC contributor, not a CNN contributor.

UPDATE 3: Some internet conservatives are calling this a “false flag” operation designed by Democrats to make Republicans look bad.

No matter how this is explained away, no matter how the subject may be changed. This is a fact:

We are now in an era where in a short period of time there have been three apparent attempts to murder three people who some folks a)don’t agree with and b)are being constantly demonized. The New York Times:

Two explosive devices were found in mail sent to former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, officials said on Wednesday, sparking an intensive investigation into whether a bomber is targeting prominent Democratic figures.

The devices were similar to one found on Monday at the home of the George Soros, the billionaire philanthropist and liberal donor, who has often come under fierce criticism from conservatives and conspiracy theorists.

None of the devices harmed anyone. Law enforcement officials said they were investigating whether all three were sent by the same person or persons.

In a statement, the Secret Service said it had “intercepted two suspicious packages addressed to Secret Service protectees,” who were identified as Mrs. Clinton and Mr. Obama.

Mr. Soros’s home is in Katonah, a hamlet in Westchester County, north of New York City. That device was constructed from a length of pipe about six inches long filled with explosive powder, and it was “proactively detonated” by bomb squad technicians, according to one of the officials, all of whom were briefed on the investigation.

The motive of the would-be Soros bomber or bombers remained unclear, one of the officials said, adding that there had not yet been any claim of responsibility.

Law enforcement agencies were closely examining possible ties between the packages and the one sent to Mr. Soros, according to one federal law enforcement official who would not be named discussing ongoing investigations and spoke on condition of anonymity. The connection was being “strongly considered,” the official said.

Mr. Soros, who made his fortune in finance and is now a full-time philanthropist and political activist, is often a subject of the ire of right-wing groups. In recent days, some have falsely speculated that he funded a caravan of migrants moving north in Mexico.

In a statement, the White House condemned “the attempted violent attacks.”

Take your bets now that someone is going to suggest the Democrats/Soros/Clintons/Obama are doing this to make Republicans look bad. Let’s see how long that takes…

…in our new era.

So how are we trending so far in our style of politics in the 21st century? How long before someone is murdered for political reasons?

UPDATE: Yep! It’s already starting. The Daily Beast:

Minutes after news broke of “potential explosive devices” being mailed to the homes of former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, along with CNN’s New York City studio, the dark corners of the conservative Internet were declaring it a plot to gin up empathy for Democrats.

Cries that the bomb threats was merely a “false flag” operation were evident on Twitter and pro-Trump forums. Many of the personalities pushing the claim were fringe types. But not all of them.

John Cardillo, a former NYPD officer and popular right-wing radio host, initially denounced political violence on both sides of the aisle, but quickly broadcast his skepticism that the threats were legit. “Just too coincidental that two weeks before Election Day, as the ‘blue wave’ has turned into a ripple, and the left is losing ground because of incivility and violent rhetoric, explosive devices show up in the mailboxes of Soros, Clinton, and Obama,” he wrote on Twitter. He later deleted the tweet.

Gab, a social media network that’s popular with alt-right figures who have been kicked off of Twitter, implied that the bomb attacks were a false flag. Devoted Trump supporters on forums like 4Chan and Reddit had similar reactions, claiming the bombs were set up by Democrats—or regretting that the bombs didn’t go off.

The explosive devices sent on Wednesday came on the heels of a similar discovery outside the home of Democratic financier George Soros on Tuesday. And they all follow a weeks-long debate over the absence of civility in politics—a theme heavily pushed by President Donald Trump to portray Democrats as the party of “mobs.” On Wednesday mornings, numerous Republican lawmakers, including the Vice President himself, moved swiftly to condemn the bomb threats and to call for the restoration of calmness and sanity with the midterm elections approaching.

Online, many of the biggest Trump-backing conservative voices refused to concede that the threats were real. Conservative columnist Kurt Schlichter tweeted that the “potential explosive devices” were a “super convenient turn of events.” Michael Flynn Jr., the son of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn and a former promoter of the Pizzagate conspiracy theory, claimed the bombs were “a total false flag operation.”

“I condemn all political violence but again the timing is bullsh#t,” Flynn tweeted. He, too, later deleted his tweets…

Those suspicions were echoed by other right-wing figures. Jacob Wohl, a prominent Trump supporter on Twitter, claimed that the bombs were false flag attacks “carefully planned for the midterms.” Bill Mitchell, a Trump-loving Twitter personality, called it “Pure BS.” James Woods, the conservative film actor, said it was an “obvious political stunt.” Laura Loomer, a right-wing provocateur who has made her name yelling in public at various Democratic figures, tweeted that she was “not buying it.” Chadwick Moore, a conservative reporter, tweeted that it was “impossible to believe these stories if you know how dirty [Democrats] are.”





























For more information on this ongoing story and reaction from political weblogs of varying view points GO HERE.

