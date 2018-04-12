Posted by Dorian de Wind, Military Affairs Columnist on Apr 12, 2018 in Media, Military, Politics, Syria, War |

Mueller the War Hero, Trump the Complete Zero

After blabbering about pending military actions — having repeatedly condemned those who allegedly “telegraphed” such actions in the past — after alerting the perpetrators of the chemical attacks in Syria and their supporters so they can take defensive and counter-measure actions potentially putting out troops at risk, the commander-in-chief went on to promote a Fox Sean Hannity “conspiratorial” episode that would defame special counsel Robert Mueller, former FBI Director James Comey and many others calling Mueller part of “Deep State Crime Families.”

I no longer have adequate, “fit-for-print” words to describe such chicanery.

However, my good friend, a patriot, does in the form he does best in.

Here it is:

Mueller the War Hero

Trump the complete Zero

Mueller was a Viet Nam combat Marine decorated War Hero

Trump was a draft-dodging playboy: with military or government experience zero

Mueller focused on patriotic service: the second longest serving FBI chief

Trump inherited his Dad’s wealth: suspected by all to be a shady white-collar thief

Mueller’s private life was a model of propriety: Trump’s was constant notoriety

With three wives and countless affairs: Trump proved there was nothing there

Mueller’s soft spoken and focused: Trump bombastically spews out hocus-pocus

Despite Trump’s attacks: Mueller displays the solid character that Trump totally lacks

While Trump constantly bellows out his creed or hate, fear and greed

Mueller sticks to his principles in a manly fashion that this nation sorely needs

While Trump impulsively demands center stage and constant adoration

Mueller is comfortable in his own skin: an ideal role model for our nation

While Trump has his White House in total chaotic disarray

Mueller quietly and methodically grinds away

Trump continues his idiotic bluster

While Mueller conscientiously continues evidence to muster

While Trump impulsively declares policy and “future” actions by tweet

We learn about what’s going on in his dysfunctional White House by many a leak

Meanwhile Mueller keeps his cards close to his chest

Now I ask you – which policy is the best?

Trump attacked Obama for telegraphing his military actions

But he now does the same: Is it just to look tough: or just a distraction?

Trump will never be the hero that Mueller has proven to be

He’s an empty balloon: a babbling Baboon: it’s his end we may soon see!

Listen to the measured, responsible words by a real military leader.

Lead image, credit donkeyhotey.com

Click here for reuse options!