Only two Republican senators and two Republican representatives have dissed Trump's Executive Order banning immigrants from seven Middle Eastern countries.

What has your Senator said about President Trump’s Executive Order that bans immigration from seven Muslim countries?

If he or she is a Republican, it’s crickets on Twitter. Lots of chatter about abortions, though.

There are two exceptions: Ben Sasse (R-NE) and Jeff Flake (R-AZ).

At this writing, there are two Republicans in the House on the record as questioning Trump’s executive order:

News: @RepCharlieDent, a PA Republican who reps a large Syrian comm tells me: “I urge the admin to halt enforcement of this order…" (1/ — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 28, 2017

5/ We must do much more to properly vet refugees, but a blanket ban represents an extreme approach not consistent with our nation's values. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 28, 2017

But there is silence among quite a few Democrats as well.

Here you go, the U.S. Congress, populated by not-a-lot-of-statesmen. Links are to their Twitter accounts.

Alabama

Jeff Sessions (R)

Richard Shelby (R)

Alaska

Lisa Murkowski (R)

Daniel S. Sullivan (R)

Arizona

John McCain (R)

Jeff Flake (R)

My view on immigration executive order https://t.co/9PvXbqE5JK — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) January 29, 2017

Arkansas

Tom Cotton (R)

John Boozman (R)

California

Kamala D. Harris (D)

Refugees don't make us less safe; they enrich our communities. We can’t turn our backs on them.https://t.co/LF9GManvVF — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2017



Dianne Feinstein (D)

(1/2) There is no legitimate reason to ban refugees—the vast majority of whom are women and children who have experienced absolute horror. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 28, 2017

Colorado

Michael Bennet (D)

Refugee EO will harm our natl security, undermine our values, & marks a significant departure from our history of welcoming those in need. pic.twitter.com/wcAtST7GNw — Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) January 28, 2017



Cory Gardner (R)

Connecticut

Richard Blumenthal (D)

Thinking of how sad&ashamed my dad wld be—a proud American citizen who fled Nazi persecution—to see refugee ban based on religious hate&fear — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) January 28, 2017



Christopher S. Murphy (D)

Stay granted. Temporary victory. Time to remember there is no anger or anxiety you feel tonight that cannot be cured by political action. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 29, 2017

Delaware

Tom Carper (D)

Thank you @ACLU! We live to fight another day, and our fight to defeat the #MuslimBan does not end here https://t.co/u09l7TUKFx — Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) January 29, 2017



Chris Coons (D)

We're a nation of immigrants & have tried to lead by example. But today the world sees America return to a politics of exclusion. My stmt: pic.twitter.com/m2gXF0TumB — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) January 28, 2017

Florida

Marco Rubio (R)

Bill Nelson (D)

Georgia

Johnny Isakson (R)

David Perdue (R)

Hawaii

Mazie K. Hirono (D)

I will continue to fight @realDonaldTrump's extreme, knee jerk actions that divide our country #RefugeesWelcome #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/IgOSG60FRx — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) January 27, 2017



Brian E. Schatz (D)

I've never been a marching on the street guy. But I do think it's time to march on the street. — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 28, 2017

Idaho

Mike Crapo (R)

Jim Risch (R)

Illinois

Tammy Duckworth (D)

Blocking perm US residents&babies entry because of where they're from is not the American way&it doesn't make us safer. #muslimban must end. https://t.co/oOfV6VPYuz — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 29, 2017



Dick Durbin (D)

There are families stuck at ORD tonight—children who don't know when, if ever, their parents will come HOME — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 29, 2017

Indiana

Todd C. Young (R)

Joe Donnelly (D)

(1/2) We can make our country even safer and do so in a way that is consistent with our values. -Joe — Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) January 28, 2017

(2/2) The executive order that was signed yesterday by President Trump is not one of those ways. -Joe — Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) January 28, 2017

Iowa

Joni Ernst (R)

Chuck Grassley (R)

Kansas

Pat Roberts (R)

Jerry Moran (R)

Kentucky

Rand Paul (R)

Mitch McConnell (R)

Louisiana

John Neely Kennedy (R)

Bill Cassidy (R)

Maine

Susan Collins (R)

Angus King (I)

Maryland

Chris Van Hollen (D)

We are better than this shameful policy, and we will fight it. pic.twitter.com/AMDVzI5zgl — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) January 28, 2017



Ben Cardin (D)

Massachusetts

Elizabeth Warren (D)

We will not allow a Muslim ban in the United States of America. Here's what I said at Logan Airport tonight. #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/XqeS9Iy14e — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 29, 2017



Ed Markey (D)

Michigan

Gary Peters (D)

Proud to represent strong Muslim & Arab American communities—We should never close our doors to those fleeing brutalities like that of ISIS. — Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) January 28, 2017



Debbie Stabenow (D)

Minnesota

Amy Klobucharv (D)

Always supported strong vetting but president should not-with stroke of a pen-exclude entire refugee populations. https://t.co/OZTWzxLm3p — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 28, 2017



Al Franken (D)

TOMORROW AM ? I'll be live streaming press conference to address what @POTUS refugee ban means for MN on Facebook. https://t.co/XW15syR4uI — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) January 29, 2017

Mississippi

Thad Cochran (R)

Roger Wicker (R)

Missouri

Roy Blunt (R)

Claire McCaskill (D)

This makes me want to throw up. pic.twitter.com/R7Gf9Yc5Js — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 28, 2017

Montana

Steve Daines (R)

Jon Tester (D)

Nebraska

Deb Fischer (R)

Ben Sasse (R)

Statement on Border Security and Muslim Nations: https://t.co/aA4OEaKDkb pic.twitter.com/lh7mrEyrZV — Senator Ben Sasse (@SenSasse) January 28, 2017

Nevada

Dean Heller (R)

Catherine Cortez Masto (D)

New Hampshire

Maggie Hassan (D)

Tonight's stay was a victory, but a limited one. This executive order must be reversed. https://t.co/6cBcY7DE6D — Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) January 29, 2017



Jeanne Shaheen (D)

New Jersey

Cory Booker (D)

President Trump’s fundamentally un-American executive order today stands in painful contrast to our ideals: pic.twitter.com/ynDLwRgqrW — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 28, 2017



Bob Menendez (D)

New Mexico

Tom Udall (D)

Martin Heinrich (D)

New York

Kirsten Gillibrand (D)

Pres. Trump’s executive orders on immigration & refugees fly in the face of our #NY values and the foundation on which our nation was built. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 28, 2017



Chuck Schumer (D)

Called Sec Kelly to urge the admin to rescind these anti-American executive actions that will do absolutely nothing to improve our safety. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 29, 2017

North Carolina

Thom Tillis (R)

Richard Burr (R)

North Dakota

John Hoeven (R)

Heidi Heitkamp (D)

Ohio

Sherrod Brown (D)

I oppose President Trump's exec order to turn our

backs on children & families fleeing violence. My full statement: https://t.co/RKODG4qHPB pic.twitter.com/3bZJpke8u2 — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 28, 2017



Rob Portman (R)

Oklahoma

Jim Inhofe (R)

James Lankford (R)

Oregon

Ron Wyden (D)

Banning refugees fleeing persecution is unequivocally un-American & does not make us safer. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) January 27, 2017



Jeff Merkley (D)

Hundreds at my @TigardOR town hall know Trump's Muslim ban is both an affront to our Constitutional values & dangerously counterproductive. pic.twitter.com/s5tzF28QJE — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 28, 2017

Pennsylvania

Pat Toomey (R)

Bob Casey, Jr. (D)

Rhode Island

Sheldon Whitehouse (D)

We all lose when America loses its standing as a place for families fleeing war & persecution to find peace & a chance to build a new life. pic.twitter.com/WhKWTdy9pH — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) January 28, 2017



Jack Reed (D)

As Americans, we must keep faith with the Constitution & reject Trump's religious test on refugees before it spreads https://t.co/Wfdwp6mtSv — Senator Jack Reed (@SenJackReed) January 29, 2017

South Carolina

Tim Scott (R)

Lindsey Graham (R)

South Dakota

Mike Rounds (R)

John Thune (R)

Tennessee

Lamar Alexander (R)

Bob Corker (R)

Texas

Ted Cruz (R)

John Cornyn (R)

Utah

Orrin Hatch (R)

Mike Lee (R)

Vermont

Patrick Leahy (D)

This is a value America shares with Canada — our new president's shameful ban, notwithstanding. https://t.co/a3odWShKQ3 — Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) January 29, 2017



Bernie Sanders (I)

Trump's anti-Muslim order plays into the hands of fanatics wishing to harm America. Love and compassion trump hatred and intolerance. https://t.co/hUzvqqqd9H — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 28, 2017

Virginia

Tim Kaine (D)

If we turn our backs on widows and orphans fleeing the very evil we despise, we do not defeat our enemies; we surrender to them — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 28, 2017



Mark Warner (D)

.@POTUS executive order doesn't reflect our American values & harms our natl. security interests. pic.twitter.com/fkGpYcGJNZ — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 28, 2017

Washington

Patty Murray (D)

President Trump has slammed the door on thousands of people—many of whom are women & children fleeing horrific violence. — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 28, 2017



Maria Cantwell (D)

Actions by the administration that discriminate on basis of religion or country of origin betray our tradition of diversity & acceptance — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) January 28, 2017

West Virginia

Shelley Moore Capito (R)

Joe Manchin III (D)

Wisconsin

Tammy Baldwin (D)

Sickened by @realDonaldTrump's #MuslimBan executive order. This is not what Wisconsin or America stands for—rescind now. — Tammy Baldwin (@tammybaldwin) January 28, 2017



Ron Johnson (R)

Wyoming

Mike Enzi (R)

John Barrasso (R)

