Only two Republican senators and two Republican representatives have dissed Trump's Executive Order banning immigrants from seven Middle Eastern countries.
What has your Senator said about President Trump’s Executive Order that bans immigration from seven Muslim countries?
If he or she is a Republican, it’s crickets on Twitter. Lots of chatter about abortions, though.
There are two exceptions: Ben Sasse (R-NE) and Jeff Flake (R-AZ).
At this writing, there are two Republicans in the House on the record as questioning Trump’s executive order:
News: @RepCharlieDent, a PA Republican who reps a large Syrian comm tells me:
“I urge the admin to halt enforcement of this order…" (1/
— Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) January 28, 2017
5/ We must do much more to properly vet refugees, but a blanket ban represents an extreme approach not consistent with our nation's values.
— Justin Amash (@justinamash) January 28, 2017
But there is silence among quite a few Democrats as well.
Here you go, the U.S. Congress, populated by not-a-lot-of-statesmen. Links are to their Twitter accounts.
Alabama
Jeff Sessions (R)
Richard Shelby (R)
Alaska
Lisa Murkowski (R)
Daniel S. Sullivan (R)
Arizona
John McCain (R)
Jeff Flake (R)
My view on immigration executive order https://t.co/9PvXbqE5JK
— Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) January 29, 2017
Arkansas
Tom Cotton (R)
John Boozman (R)
California
Kamala D. Harris (D)
Refugees don't make us less safe; they enrich our communities. We can’t turn our backs on them.https://t.co/LF9GManvVF
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2017
Dianne Feinstein (D)
(1/2) There is no legitimate reason to ban refugees—the vast majority of whom are women and children who have experienced absolute horror.
— Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) January 28, 2017
Colorado
Michael Bennet (D)
Refugee EO will harm our natl security, undermine our values, & marks a significant departure from our history of welcoming those in need. pic.twitter.com/wcAtST7GNw
— Michael F. Bennet (@SenBennetCO) January 28, 2017
Cory Gardner (R)
Connecticut
Thinking of how sad&ashamed my dad wld be—a proud American citizen who fled Nazi persecution—to see refugee ban based on religious hate&fear
— Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) January 28, 2017
Stay granted. Temporary victory. Time to remember there is no anger or anxiety you feel tonight that cannot be cured by political action.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 29, 2017
Delaware
Tom Carper (D)
Thank you @ACLU! We live to fight another day, and our fight to defeat the #MuslimBan does not end here https://t.co/u09l7TUKFx
— Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) January 29, 2017
Chris Coons (D)
We're a nation of immigrants & have tried to lead by example. But today the world sees America return to a politics of exclusion. My stmt: pic.twitter.com/m2gXF0TumB
— Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) January 28, 2017
Florida
Marco Rubio (R)
Bill Nelson (D)
Georgia
Johnny Isakson (R)
David Perdue (R)
Hawaii
Mazie K. Hirono (D)
I will continue to fight @realDonaldTrump's extreme, knee jerk actions that divide our country #RefugeesWelcome #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/IgOSG60FRx
— Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) January 27, 2017
Brian E. Schatz (D)
I've never been a marching on the street guy. But I do think it's time to march on the street.
— Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) January 28, 2017
Idaho
Mike Crapo (R)
Jim Risch (R)
Illinois
Tammy Duckworth (D)
Blocking perm US residents&babies entry because of where they're from is not the American way&it doesn't make us safer. #muslimban must end. https://t.co/oOfV6VPYuz
— Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 29, 2017
Dick Durbin (D)
There are families stuck at ORD tonight—children who don't know when, if ever, their parents will come HOME
— Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 29, 2017
Indiana
Todd C. Young (R)
Joe Donnelly (D)
(1/2) We can make our country even safer and do so in a way that is consistent with our values. -Joe
— Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) January 28, 2017
(2/2) The executive order that was signed yesterday by President Trump is not one of those ways. -Joe
— Senator Joe Donnelly (@SenDonnelly) January 28, 2017
Iowa
Joni Ernst (R)
Chuck Grassley (R)
Kansas
Pat Roberts (R)
Jerry Moran (R)
Kentucky
Rand Paul (R)
Mitch McConnell (R)
Louisiana
John Neely Kennedy (R)
Bill Cassidy (R)
Maine
Susan Collins (R)
Angus King (I)
Maryland
Chris Van Hollen (D)
We are better than this shameful policy, and we will fight it. pic.twitter.com/AMDVzI5zgl
— Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) January 28, 2017
Ben Cardin (D)
Massachusetts
Elizabeth Warren (D)
We will not allow a Muslim ban in the United States of America. Here's what I said at Logan Airport tonight. #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/XqeS9Iy14e
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 29, 2017
Ed Markey (D)
.@VP you were right the 1st time. Tell @realDonaldTrump what you think about the #MuslimBan. #NoBanNoWall https://t.co/sUjfpPMBOc
— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 29, 2017
Michigan
Gary Peters (D)
Proud to represent strong Muslim & Arab American communities—We should never close our doors to those fleeing brutalities like that of ISIS.
— Senator Gary Peters (@SenGaryPeters) January 28, 2017
Debbie Stabenow (D)
Minnesota
Amy Klobucharv (D)
Always supported strong vetting but president should not-with stroke of a pen-exclude entire refugee populations. https://t.co/OZTWzxLm3p
— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) January 28, 2017
Al Franken (D)
TOMORROW AM ? I'll be live streaming press conference to address what @POTUS refugee ban means for MN on Facebook. https://t.co/XW15syR4uI
— Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) January 29, 2017
Mississippi
Thad Cochran (R)
Roger Wicker (R)
Missouri
Roy Blunt (R)
Claire McCaskill (D)
This makes me want to throw up. pic.twitter.com/R7Gf9Yc5Js
— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 28, 2017
Montana
Steve Daines (R)
Jon Tester (D)
Nebraska
Deb Fischer (R)
Ben Sasse (R)
Statement on Border Security and Muslim Nations: https://t.co/aA4OEaKDkb pic.twitter.com/lh7mrEyrZV
— Senator Ben Sasse (@SenSasse) January 28, 2017
Nevada
Dean Heller (R)
Catherine Cortez Masto (D)
New Hampshire
Maggie Hassan (D)
Tonight's stay was a victory, but a limited one. This executive order must be reversed. https://t.co/6cBcY7DE6D
— Sen. Maggie Hassan (@SenatorHassan) January 29, 2017
Jeanne Shaheen (D)
New Jersey
Cory Booker (D)
President Trump’s fundamentally un-American executive order today stands in painful contrast to our ideals: pic.twitter.com/ynDLwRgqrW
— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 28, 2017
Bob Menendez (D)
New Mexico
Tom Udall (D)
Martin Heinrich (D)
Thank you @ACLU for protecting our #constitution and helping defend #refugees. I stand with you. https://t.co/uNGocUXBh9
— Martin Heinrich (@MartinHeinrich) January 29, 2017
New York
Pres. Trump’s executive orders on immigration & refugees fly in the face of our #NY values and the foundation on which our nation was built.
— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 28, 2017
Chuck Schumer (D)
Called Sec Kelly to urge the admin to rescind these anti-American executive actions that will do absolutely nothing to improve our safety.
— Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 29, 2017
North Carolina
Thom Tillis (R)
Richard Burr (R)
North Dakota
John Hoeven (R)
Heidi Heitkamp (D)
Ohio
Sherrod Brown (D)
I oppose President Trump's exec order to turn our
backs on children & families fleeing violence. My full statement: https://t.co/RKODG4qHPB pic.twitter.com/3bZJpke8u2
— Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) January 28, 2017
Rob Portman (R)
Oklahoma
Jim Inhofe (R)
James Lankford (R)
Oregon
Ron Wyden (D)
Banning refugees fleeing persecution is unequivocally un-American & does not make us safer.
— Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) January 27, 2017
Jeff Merkley (D)
Hundreds at my @TigardOR town hall know Trump's Muslim ban is both an affront to our Constitutional values & dangerously counterproductive. pic.twitter.com/s5tzF28QJE
— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 28, 2017
Pennsylvania
Pat Toomey (R)
Bob Casey, Jr. (D)
Rhode Island
We all lose when America loses its standing as a place for families fleeing war & persecution to find peace & a chance to build a new life. pic.twitter.com/WhKWTdy9pH
— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) January 28, 2017
Jack Reed (D)
As Americans, we must keep faith with the Constitution & reject Trump's religious test on refugees before it spreads https://t.co/Wfdwp6mtSv
— Senator Jack Reed (@SenJackReed) January 29, 2017
South Carolina
Tim Scott (R)
Lindsey Graham (R)
South Dakota
Mike Rounds (R)
John Thune (R)
Tennessee
Lamar Alexander (R)
Bob Corker (R)
Texas
Ted Cruz (R)
John Cornyn (R)
Utah
Orrin Hatch (R)
Mike Lee (R)
Vermont
Patrick Leahy (D)
This is a value America shares with Canada — our new president's shameful ban, notwithstanding. https://t.co/a3odWShKQ3
— Sen. Patrick Leahy (@SenatorLeahy) January 29, 2017
Bernie Sanders (I)
Trump's anti-Muslim order plays into the hands of fanatics wishing to harm America. Love and compassion trump hatred and intolerance. https://t.co/hUzvqqqd9H
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 28, 2017
Virginia
Tim Kaine (D)
If we turn our backs on widows and orphans fleeing the very evil we despise, we do not defeat our enemies; we surrender to them
— Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) January 28, 2017
Mark Warner (D)
.@POTUS executive order doesn't reflect our American values & harms our natl. security interests. pic.twitter.com/fkGpYcGJNZ
— Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) January 28, 2017
Washington
Patty Murray (D)
President Trump has slammed the door on thousands of people—many of whom are women & children fleeing horrific violence.
— Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) January 28, 2017
Maria Cantwell (D)
Actions by the administration that discriminate on basis of religion or country of origin betray our tradition of diversity & acceptance
— Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) January 28, 2017
West Virginia
Shelley Moore Capito (R)
Joe Manchin III (D)
Wisconsin
Tammy Baldwin (D)
Sickened by @realDonaldTrump's #MuslimBan executive order. This is not what Wisconsin or America stands for—rescind now.
— Tammy Baldwin (@tammybaldwin) January 28, 2017
Ron Johnson (R)
Wyoming
Mike Enzi (R)
John Barrasso (R)
