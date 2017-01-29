Only two Republican senators and two Republican representatives have dissed Trump's Executive Order banning immigrants from seven Middle Eastern countries.

Republish
Reprint

What has your Senator said about President Trump’s Executive Order that bans immigration from seven Muslim countries?

If he or she is a Republican, it’s crickets on Twitter. Lots of chatter about abortions, though.

There are two exceptions: Ben Sasse (R-NE) and Jeff Flake (R-AZ).

At this writing, there are two Republicans in the House on the record as questioning Trump’s executive order:

But there is silence among quite a few Democrats as well.

Here you go, the U.S. Congress, populated by not-a-lot-of-statesmen. Links are to their Twitter accounts.

 

Alabama

Jeff Sessions (R)
Richard Shelby (R)

Alaska

Lisa Murkowski (R)
Daniel S. Sullivan (R)

Arizona

John McCain (R)
Jeff Flake (R)

Arkansas

Tom Cotton (R)
John Boozman (R)

California

Kamala D. Harris (D)


Dianne Feinstein (D)

Colorado

Michael Bennet (D)


Cory Gardner (R)

Connecticut

Richard Blumenthal (D)


Christopher S. Murphy (D)

Delaware

Tom Carper (D)


Chris Coons (D)

Florida

Marco Rubio (R)
Bill Nelson (D)

Georgia

Johnny Isakson (R)
David Perdue (R)

Hawaii

Mazie K. Hirono (D)


Brian E. Schatz (D)

Idaho

Mike Crapo (R)
Jim Risch (R)

Illinois

Tammy Duckworth (D)


Dick Durbin (D)

Indiana

Todd C. Young (R)
Joe Donnelly (D)

Iowa

Joni Ernst (R)
Chuck Grassley (R)

Kansas

Pat Roberts (R)
Jerry Moran (R)

Kentucky

Rand Paul (R)
Mitch McConnell (R)

Louisiana

John Neely Kennedy (R)
Bill Cassidy (R)

Maine

Susan Collins (R)
Angus King (I)

Maryland

Chris Van Hollen (D)


Ben Cardin (D)

Massachusetts

Elizabeth Warren (D)


Ed Markey (D)

Michigan

Gary Peters (D)


Debbie Stabenow (D)

Minnesota

Amy Klobucharv (D)


Al Franken (D)

Mississippi

Thad Cochran (R)
Roger Wicker (R)

Missouri

Roy Blunt (R)
Claire McCaskill (D)

Montana

Steve Daines (R)
Jon Tester (D)

Nebraska

Deb Fischer (R)
Ben Sasse (R)

Nevada

Dean Heller (R)
Catherine Cortez Masto (D)

New Hampshire

Maggie Hassan (D)


Jeanne Shaheen (D)

New Jersey

Cory Booker (D)


Bob Menendez (D)

New Mexico

Tom Udall (D)
Martin Heinrich (D)

New York

Kirsten Gillibrand (D)


Chuck Schumer (D)

North Carolina

Thom Tillis (R)
Richard Burr (R)

North Dakota

John Hoeven (R)
Heidi Heitkamp (D)

Ohio

Sherrod Brown (D)


Rob Portman (R)

Oklahoma

Jim Inhofe (R)
James Lankford (R)

Oregon

Ron Wyden (D)


Jeff Merkley (D)

Pennsylvania

Pat Toomey (R)
Bob Casey, Jr. (D)

Rhode Island

Sheldon Whitehouse (D)


Jack Reed (D)

South Carolina

Tim Scott (R)
Lindsey Graham (R)

South Dakota

Mike Rounds (R)
John Thune (R)

Tennessee

Lamar Alexander (R)
Bob Corker (R)

Texas

Ted Cruz (R)
John Cornyn (R)

Utah

Orrin Hatch (R)
Mike Lee (R)

Vermont

Patrick Leahy (D)


Bernie Sanders (I)

Virginia

Tim Kaine (D)


Mark Warner (D)

Washington

Patty Murray (D)


Maria Cantwell (D)

West Virginia

Shelley Moore Capito (R)
Joe Manchin III (D)

Wisconsin

Tammy Baldwin (D)


Ron Johnson (R)

Wyoming

Mike Enzi (R)
John Barrasso (R)

KATHY GILL, Technology Policy Analyst
Click here for reuse options!
Copyright 2017 The Moderate Voice