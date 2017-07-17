Today is the 62nd anniversary of the opening of Disneyland and I thought it might be a nice change of pace for us to have a non-political post to discuss.

So chime in with your favorite Disneyland memory, tip or story.

For myself I remember my first trip to Disneyland as a child because we arrived at the hotel to see the headlines about the death of Elvis Presley. As a child I didn’t really understand why so many people were upset and it didn’t interfere with my enjoyment of the trip but it does now stick in my mind.

Over the years I’ve been back many times (both California and Florida) and love hearing stories of how others enjoy the Happiest Place on Earth

