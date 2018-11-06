Posted by David Robertson on Nov 6, 2018 in At TMV, Politics |

Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity Tells Huge Lie

On 5 November 2018, Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity used his Twitter account to tell a huge lie.

From The Hill, 11/05/18 10:55 PM EST:

“CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. — Fox News hosts Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro joined President Trump on stage at his final campaign rally of the midterms, singing the president’s praises and urging attendees to vote Republican.”

Hannity can’t spin himself out of this one. Trump’s lap dog lied to the public via Twitter.

How the bosses at Fox News respond to Hannity campaigning with Trump remains to be seen.