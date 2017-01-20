In the days of both the Spanish Inquisition and the Mexican Inquisition, imported from Spain by the thugs from the Mediterranean who made contact with the vulnerable farmers, fisher people, of the Americas– it is documented that various native groups and ideals and people who held to those ideals, were targeted to be destroyed by the gang of thugs who wanted gold. And women. And land. And power over others, to have others grovel before them.

That is, to demean their culture, faith, families, to have their gathering places, healing places, medicines, rituals, storytellers, poets, artists, healers, village leaders, town criers, craftspersons, holy people, charged falsely and brought to not due process, but tortured emotionally, tortured in spirit, harmed hideously in body>

If a tortured person survived withholding of care to heal them from the lash, from having been blinded, from having their voices stilled by cutting out their tongues, or severing their genitals…and if surviving, that is, ‘repenting’, they were then punished further by being shut off from food supply, adequate health means, clean water, right of assembly, held without freedom of movement, held away from all basic freedoms to build one’s own culture and to live in one’s own culture, in peace.

A people colonized are not free. Not from disparagement. Not from false charges. Not from theft of their lands and resources for food. Their women and children are not free. Their elders and kin and clan is no longer free.

Targeting the people who are the heart of the community is an old way to destroy cultures, by killing them, silencing them, smearing them.

Targeting the ways and means of health and education and ritual is also a malicious way since time out of mind, to destroy a people, so that the people are only left with a self-assigned often maniacal dictator who most often wants to be called Papa, or father, or Daddy.

The targets of our time, I so hope I am dead wrong:

National Public Radio

Public Television

Free Health Care for Children under Age 2/ now subsidized

Head Start

Food Coupons

Mortgage deduction

National Endowment for Arts and Humanities

Partly gov’t subsidized health care clinics for women and children and men

Annual payouts to native American tribes

Elimination of Indian Health Services

Taxing of Native Casinos by hook or crook

School Breakfast and Lunch Programs Subsidies

Farmer subsidies

Endangered Species

Pristine Land in National Parks

Protection of water, air, food supply

Medicaid replaced by substandard care

Medicare, same

Oil, coal, uranium regulation

Energy regulation in consideration of EPA studies

Tobacco, firearms

FDA including consideration of medical cannabis

FCC

Veteran health care, substandard care

Medicines by brand exchanged for weaker ‘generics’

Free choice about physicians

Gov supported orgs of all faiths

Social Security, the only safety net from losing everything, by many

Government Grants that support life, decency, reasoned information gathering

National Mental Health Institute

CDC

Public Schools as good to best education investment

Right to work/ unions

Minimum wage

Small Business Admin

Dept of Defense: The Draft Board

INS

IRS

Trade Balances

Govt Advisor Positions re many many topics critical to various citizens

Gov’t Ethics

Benefits for elected officials

NATO

NAFTA

Debt Carrying re Other Nations since WWII

GLBTQ Equality

There are more… Many more.

And typically– back to the Inquisitions– the thugs favored brutalities meant to reduce

the resources of beauty, freedoms, creative life, speaking, writing, performance, gathering,

theatre, caring for one another in ways that are defined by the group at hand instead of ‘king george-esque’ distant ruler who does not have the same needs as others.

To, during the Inquisitions, there was strong emphases on the use of weasel words, as in our times… we will ‘give you access’… if you willbehave. We will put ‘the choice before you’ if you accept this inferior x or y or z.

….meaning if you have a king’s ransom to relinquish to gain adequate housing, medicines, can travel far to gain services that were once at one’s door, are in goverment with paid-for perks far beyond reach of average person, then you will have ‘access’, you will have ‘choice’… you will be ‘friend’ to the ‘king/queen’ instead of down and out gobsmacked…

and if you somehow have ‘access/choice’ you will be only one of a handful of persons out of 300 Million citizens who can afford to have ‘access’ and ‘choice’, to buy great medicines, surgery when needed, clean food, nourishing food, to have free education, and more.

A dual caste society, continued. The haves. The have-nothingwhatsoevers.

To be brief, though the analogies are profound in the hierarchy of thugs put in high postions in ‘the new world’ [which was to us, our ‘old world’], whether Spanish prelates or thug sailors or greedy gold thieves –there are also the centuries of ‘the conquerers and dictators’ promising and promising and PROMISING that by treaty, the people’s lives would be improved.

But. Every agreement, every contract, every treaty was broken by the thugs. The people became more and more impoverished, and only those who sucked at the leather of the sandals of the thugs, ever barely improved their lot in life.

We’re marching on Saturday under the banner of La Nuestro Señora de Guadalupe, who is not only the Mother of the Conquered, she also is the one who said we should NEVER go down on our knees to any wanna-be conquerer, ever again. Thus we will be marching for Mercy, Love and Decency for All.

We will be in full native ceremonial regalia. Our ancestors… so many died. It’s a miracle to many of us that some lived, and that we come from those souls who somehow managed to survive a holocaust in the 16th century and beyond. We hope the knowing of such will stand us in good progress –to preserve and help and heal and care… and to relentlessly push back if and when consideration of and decency toward souls is needed and is within our reach.

Click here for reuse options!