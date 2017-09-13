Mark Twain said, “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes.” When it comes to climate change, the truth is still putting on its shoes.

For climate truth, one need know the complete record of climate history, something that the media haven’t been good at reporting.

The primary culprit in misleading the public about climate change is Michael Mann. Selwyn Duke states, “Put simply, Mann is said to have used statistical sleight-of-hand to create a temperature graph that omitted the Medieval Warm Period and Little Ice Age, thus making our time appear by far the warmest of the last thousand years.”

Dr. Bonner Cohen elaborates: “Mann was one of eight lead authors of the “Observed Climate Variability and Change” chapter in the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Third Scientific Assessment published in 2001. A graph based on Mann’s work was highlighted throughout the IPCC report. It received widespread publicity and was touted by climate alarmists as further evidence of manmade global warming. Indeed, Mann’s hockey stick took on a life of its own and was repeatedly cited by the IPCC and numerous governments as justifying collective action to combat climate change. The hockey stick has also been cited in innumerable peer-reviewed papers on climate change. Astounded by the sudden disappearance of the Medieval Warm Period — a time generally considered to have been warmer than the present — a growing chorus of critics demanded to see the underlying data on which the hockey-stick graph was based. Mann and his co-authors refused to release the data, even though their paper had been funded by U.S. taxpayers.”

Michael Mann’s hockey-stick graph is the lie that traveled half way around the world while the truth was putting on its shoes.

A 2003 press release by the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics states, “A review of more than 200 climate studies led by researchers at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics has determined that the 20th century is neither the warmest century nor the century with the most extreme weather of the past 1000 years. The review also confirmed that the Medieval Warm Period of 800 to 1300 A.D. and the Little Ice Age of 1300 to 1900 A.D. were worldwide phenomena not limited to the European and North American continents. While 20th century temperatures are much higher than in the Little Ice Age period, many parts of the world show the medieval warmth to be greater than that of the 20th century.”

From “An ikaite record of late Holocene climate at the Antarctic Peninsula”, published by Earth and Planetary Science Letters (Volumes 325–326, 1 April 2012, Pages 108–115):

“This ikaite record qualitatively supports that both the Medieval Warm Period and Little Ice Age extended to the Antarctic Peninsula.”

From the 12/06/06 Senate testimony of climate scientist David Deming:

“In 1999, Michael Mann and his colleagues published a reconstruction of past temperature in which the MWP simply vanished. This unique estimate became known as the hockey stick, because of the shape of the temperature graph. Normally in science, when you have a novel result that appears to overturn previous work, you have to demonstrate why the earlier work was wrong. But the work of Mann and his colleagues was initially accepted uncritically, even though it contradicted the results of more than 100 previous studies. Other researchers have since reaffirmed that the Medieval Warm Period was both warm and global in its extent.”

In short, Michael Mann erased real climate history with his hockey-stick graph, a graph that has been thoroughly debunked. Yet, his graph continues to influence the way that people think about climate change.

Climate scientist S. Fred Singer sets the record straight: “Climate Change (CC) has been ongoing for millions of years – long before humans existed on this planet. Obviously, the causes were all of natural origin, and not anthropogenic. There is no reason to believe that these natural causes have suddenly stopped; for example, volcanic eruptions, various types of solar influences, and (internal) atmosphere-ocean oscillations all continue today.”

When the real climate history of Earth is reviewed, it become apparent that Mother Nature has previously created all kinds of climate change without Mankind’s help, and Mother Nature is capable of doing it again. It is illogical to think that climate change shouldn’t happen and that it wouldn’t happen were it not for Mankind’s activities.

Yes, Mankind’s activities contribute to climate change, but just how much of a contribution is still being debated.

Yes, Mankind should curtail its activities that contribute to climate change and do so in a away that doesn’t destroy economies.

However, people shouldn’t be hoodwinked by a fake hockey stick. Alas, too many people have been.

Here is a correct visual depiction of climate history:

Instead of saying that climate change is occurring, the correct thing to say is that climate change is occurring again.

