You would think that if someone voted to strip healthcare from millions of people that they wouldn’t celebrate it openly? But then again, Hitler held rallies too.

Republicans, who complained that Democrats passed Obamacare without knowing what was in it, passed Trump/RyanCare today without knowing what’s in it. Many even admitted they didn’t read the bill. On top of that, the bipartisan Congressional Budget Office hasn’t completed their report on the effects of TrumpCare.

The GOP tried once before to pass a bill repealing and replacing Obamcare but it failed because it wasn’t evil enough. The one that barely passed today was chock full of evil goodness, such as allowing insurance companies to charge more if you have a preexisting condition. Also, it’s a huge tax gift for millionaires and billionaires. Oh goody!

Creative Notes: Short blog as it’s 9:30 and I have not eaten today. I’m also planning to draw another cartoon tonight, so leave me alone.

