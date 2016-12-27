The relentless celebrity stalker of 2016 strikes again as Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60, a few days after suffering a massive heart attack.

I had been expecting this as I suspect she suffered pretty serious brain injury during the heart attack.

The story is just breaking so there are not many details or links yet but we will update as they become available.

One can only hope 2017 is a little gentler on our celebrities.

Poor Debbie Reynolds… to outlive a child has to be a burden

CNN Coverage

Fox News

