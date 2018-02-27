Posted by Clay Jones on Feb 26, 2018 in Cartoons, Politics |

Captain Bone Spurs to the Rescue (Cartoon, Column and Video)

When I saw the quote scroll across my news feed, “You don’t know until you test it, but I think, I really believe I would have run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon,” I couldn’t help myself.

Forgive my cynicism, but I don’t have much faith that Donald Trump, Mr. five-deferments, Captain Bone-Spurs, and can’t-criticize-Putin, would go rushing into a shooting situation. Donald Trump has never cared about anything except Donald Trump.

Here’s the video.





