Posted by on Feb 26, 2018

Captain Bone Spurs to the Rescue (Cartoon, Column and Video)

When I saw the quote scroll across my news feed, “You don’t know until you test it, but I think, I really believe I would have run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon,” I couldn’t help myself.

Forgive my cynicism, but I don’t have much faith that Donald Trump, Mr. five-deferments, Captain Bone-Spurs, and can’t-criticize-Putin, would go rushing into a shooting situation. Donald Trump has never cared about anything except Donald Trump.

