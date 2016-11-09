Hillary Clinton pauses as she addresses her staff and supporters about the results of the U.S. election at a hotel in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

By Amanda Becker

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Democrat Hillary Clinton conceded the 2016 U.S. White House race to Republican Donald Trump on Wednesday and offered to work with the president-elect, who she hoped would be a successful leader for all Americans.

Clinton, appearing at midday after a bruising election loss to the New York real estate magnate, urged supporters to keep an open mind on Trump and give him a chance to lead.

“Last night I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country. I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans,” Clinton told hundreds of supporters and staff at a Manhattan hotel.

“This is not the outcome we wanted or we worked so hard for, and I’m sorry that we did not win this election for the values we shared and the vision we hold for our country,” she said to cheers.

Possibly facing her last opportunity for a presidential run, Clinton, 69, acknowledged Tuesday night’s results were painful and that she was disappointed.

She urged her assembled staff and supporters, deflated after recent national opinion polls indicated a good chance at victory, to continue to work for a better nation.

“This is painful and it will be for a long time,” Clinton said. “But I want you to remember this: Our campaign was never about one person or even one election. It was about the country we love and about building an America that’s hopeful, inclusive and big-hearted.”

The former first lady, U.S. senator and secretary of state said the election results showed the nation was deeply divided, but the voters had spoken.

“Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to lead.”


  • Shannon Lee

    She will probably disappear for a long time….most do.

  • jdledell

    Many people who voted for Trump are going to be shocked when Ryan and Trump get together to put the Republican agenda into Law.
    1 – Obamacare will be repealed within the first month with nothing more than vague promises on a replacement. The unhealthy will have their policies cancelled and the young and healthy will be able to keep their insurance as long as they don’t use it.
    2 – The Wall will not be built because Congress will not fund it. Trump lays the blame on Congress.
    3 – The funding for the states for Medicaid expansion will be cut off and Congress changes Medicaid to Block Grants to states. Many Trump voters will lose Medicaid coverage.
    4 – Medicare is changed into a voucher system which does not cover the full cost
    5 – NAFTA is abrogated immediately and a 10% import fee is implemented.
    6 – The U.S drops out of the WTO (World Trade Organization) to implement import fees from Asian goods.
    7 – Trump pulls our troops out of South Korea and Japan and those countries sign defense pacts with China.
    8 – The tax law is changed so there are just 3 brackets 10%, 20% and 30%. Corporate tax rate is 15% along with dividends and capital gains. Deficits grow to $1.5 billion/year.
    9 – Social Security retirement age changed to 70 for those 55 and younger and changed into a State level program. Current funds and FICA taxes would then go to states. The same is true of SSDI.
    10 – Federal land and national parks are transferred to the states.
    11 – The following Federal Departments are disbanded – Education, Interior, Justice (FBI remains)Agriculture, Commerce, Energy, Labor, HUD and Transportation.
    12 – Israel is allowed to confiscate the West Bank and not provide citizenship to the Palestinians. Our Muslim allies break off relations with US.
    13 – The CPI increases to 6%/year and unemployment increases to 7.5% because of the economic/tax/trade changes being made.
    14 – Congress passes a religious exemption allowing any and all types of descrimination based on religious beliefs.
    15 – Money for mass transit and infrastucture for cities is cut off because it only affects Democrats.

    All this is a far cry from what Trump voters thought they were getting with their votes. This list could go on and on but now that the Tea Party and Trumpists have complete control of the government, the excesses of policy extremism become normalized.

