The reason for Comey's firing was the Russia investigation. The White House tried to lie about it, but Trump managed to contradict the lie (probably with others) in the space of twenty four hours.

The story yesterday was that the Deputy Attorney General had recommended to the Attorney General that James Comey — Director of the FBI — should be fired. This was then taken to Resident Turnip, who approved their recommendation. That story has become utterly inoperable in the last twenty-four hours. Anyone who is NOT a Republican has reason for alarm. (Anyone who IS a Republican is still busy drowning kittens and doesn’t care in any event, evidently.)

To wit:

Trump Interview With Lester Holt: President Asked Comey If He Was Under Investigation

Corky Siemaszko / NBC News President Donald Trump, in an exclusive interview Thursday with NBC News’ Lester Holt, called ousted FBI chief James Comey a “showboat” and revealed he asked Comey whether he was under investigation for alleged ties to Russia.

Whoopsies.

Oddly, even though Trump reported expected PRAISE for firing Comey for the “stated” reason that he’d been mean to Hillary Clinton during the campaign, that absurd rationalization didn’t survive twenty-fopur hours. It never passed the smell test, but what is odd is that Resident Turnip thought that it WOULD.

And then he, himself, tore the tissue of rationalization off the lie and undercut his entire mendacity corps, by revealing to Lester Holt of NBC that it WAS about Russia and that he’d already decided to fire Comey before meeting with Attorney General and Evil Keebler Elf Jeff Sessions and the newly confirmed Deputy Attorney General, Jeff Rosenstein.

(Note that it is being reported that Rosenstein threatened to resign over being used as the “fall guy” for the phony claim that ROSENSTEIN was responsible for Comey’s firing and that Sessions and the Turnip had only rubber-stamped the recommendation — there IS no such recommendation in the memo included in the firing papers!)

So, in twenty four hours, the White House has managed to float a completely bogus story as to WHY Comey was removed from office, and the Persiflager-In-Chief casually threw his own loyal liars under the bus by utterly contradicting his own cover story.

Max Bialystock strikes again. (See yesterday.)

The point being this:

White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders explained Thursday that she had spoken with the president on Tuesday night and didn’t ask him directly if he’d already made the decision to terminate Comey before seeing the Rosenstein memo, which she had earlier told reporters was the reason Trump ousted the FBI chief. But Trump, in his talk with Holt, also contradicted Vice President Mike Pence’s account of how his boss came to his decision to fire Comey on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Rosenstein. When asked if Pence too had been kept in the dark, Sanders retorted “nobody was in the dark” and accused the media of creating a “false narrative.”

Liars accusing others of being liars doesn’t seem quite credible, does it?

No: the White House is lying, and that is probably because there is something to the Russia story that scares the bejeezis out of Resident Turnip.

The reason for Comey’s firing was the Russia investigation. The White House tried to lie about it, but Trump managed to contradict the lie (probably with others) in the space of twenty four hours. It will be interesting to see how the mendacifiers of the talking-head GOP try to claim that NO YOU’RE THE LIARS! in the media tonight.

It’s so transparent that even a Republican could see it. Now, let’s see how long it takes for the rats to realize that chaining their destiny to a sinking ship leads to a watery grave. They may not.

Watergaiety?

You betcha.

Courage.

Cross posted from his vorpal sword.

