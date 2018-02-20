Posted by Clay Jones on Feb 19, 2018 in Cartoons, Guns, Politics, Russia |

Trump’s message from Parkland (Cartoon and Column)

There are going to be howls from conservatives who find this cartoon tasteless but won’t see anything wrong with Donald Trump using the school shooting in Parkland, Florida to attack the FBI and deflect from his collusion with Russia.

Trump continues to say there’s “no collusion.” If there wasn’t any collusion then why does he feel the need to keep saying it? If this was the Princess Bride, we’d say “I don’t think that word means what you think it means.” Trump has brought much harm to this nation, and as Fezzik would say, he’s done it without much charm.

Republicans criticized Obama for politicizing mass shootings when he argued for gun control. Now, Republicans should criticize Trump for politicizing the Parkland school shooting, which he has done not for the public’s safety, but for his own political and personal ambitions. Trump’s politicization of it could be viewed as a desperate act by a desperate man or as a stupid act by a very stupid, petty, little man.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is not infallible or immune from criticism. They acknowledged they failed to investigate a tip a month before the shooting by Nikolas Cruz, who had semi-automatic weapons and publicly stated a desire to kill. This should be looked into, but politicized as a distraction from Russia and Trump, no.

Trump has decided this is an excellent new deflection from the Russia investigation. After meeting hospital workers in Florida Saturday and posing for a thumbs-up picture, Trump tweeted, “Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign – there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!”

This new argument is based on a belief that every FBI field office across the nation is investigating Donald Trump’s collusion with Russia. In addition to that crazy belief, Trump is blaming Obama for not doing enough to stop Russia’s meddling in our election.

Trump is incapable of acknowledging a fact, the rest of the nation was already aware of for over a year, without adding a conspiracy to it. I’m waiting for him to blame Obama for Don Jr. inviting Russians to Trump Tower. Meanwhile, Russia is still attacking our nation focused on the midterm elections this year, and Trump hasn’t enacted sanctions against Russia or even held one cabinet-level meeting on their meddling.

Trump said, “They are laughing their asses off in Moscow.” With that, I have to agree. They are laughing their asses off. They elected the least capable person any major party has ever nominated for the United States presidency. Vladimir Putin’s self-control is impressive as any other authoritarian strongman would probably be laughing uncontrollably each time he’s in Trump’s presence.

It’s outrageous that the man with access to the best intelligence sources in the world believes the FBI is incapable of investigating one case at a time. Has he never watched X Files? Out of 35,000 employees, only two of them were investigating UFOs.

It’s disgusting that he uses the deaths of 17 school shooting victims to cover his ass. As for his sycophants, it’s not just a deflection for the Trump/Russia investigation, it’s another opportunity not to talk about gun violence.

Trump has yet to even mention guns in association with the attack on the high school. Trump is a coward, and he won’t mention guns since the NRA spent over $50 million during the 2016 presidential campaign for him and other Republicans, with some of that money coming from Russia.

The school shooting was very convenient for Trump, as he could make a photo-op in Parkland, give a thumbs-up, and then spend the rest of his weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort, which is nearby. Perhaps he should have spent some time with the survivors of the attack.

The survivors would have told Trump a lot of stuff about guns he doesn’t want to hear, and he tends to avoid those types of rooms. But, it would have presented him with examples of bravery. Knowing Trump, he wouldn’t have recognized any of it.

If nothing else, maybe Trump could learn that when a national tragedy happens, it’s not always all about him.

Here’s the video. Please subscribe at YouTube.

Click here for reuse options!