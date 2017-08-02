Republish
The White House as (apparently) envisioned by Donald Trump

This is a White House in damage control mode 24/7. The latest denial comes from a tidbit reported by that famous leftist publication Sports Illustrated, in an article on the President’s passion for golf (you, know — that sport that Sean, Rush, and many conservatives on twitter and on blogs made such a big deal of when then-President Barack Obama went golfing: the outrage over a President golfing vanished when an “R” appeared in front of a President’s name).

According to the magazine, in talking with country club members he called the White House “a real dump,” something the White House (with a less than stellar record on veracity) quickly denied:

Chatting with some members before a recent round of golf, he explained his frequent appearances: “That White House is a real dump.” (A White House spokesperson denies this occurred.) Trump is often at his most unguarded among the people who pay for their proximity to him. Last November, the President-elect hosted a cocktail reception and dinner at Bedminster on the same weekend that he was holding interviews at the club with candidates for his Cabinet. At the dinner, Trump addressed the members of the club by saying, “This is my real group. You are the special people. I see all of you. I recognize, like, 100% of you, just about.” Then he issued an open invitation to drop in on his Cabinet interviews the next day.

Any day now, I expect Trump to call the Statue of Liberty “an old broad who has age lines in her face.”

JOE GANDELMAN, Editor-In-Chief
