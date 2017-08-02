that famous leftist publication

According to the magazine, in talking with country club members he called the White House “a real dump,” something the White House (with a less than stellar record on veracity) quickly denied:

Chatting with some members before a recent round of golf, he explained his frequent appearances: “That White House is a real dump.” (A White House spokesperson denies this occurred.) Trump is often at his most unguarded among the people who pay for their proximity to him. Last November, the President-elect hosted a cocktail reception and dinner at Bedminster on the same weekend that he was holding interviews at the club with candidates for his Cabinet. At the dinner, Trump addressed the members of the club by saying, “This is my real group. You are the special people. I see all of you. I recognize, like, 100% of you, just about.” Then he issued an open invitation to drop in on his Cabinet interviews the next day.

Any day now, I expect Trump to call the Statue of Liberty “an old broad who has age lines in her face.”

Trump’s comment has made for a lively day on Twitter:

POTUS, who tells visitors to WH that he's never lived in such luxury, told recent golf partners it's "a real dump" https://t.co/noUObAgJfQ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 1, 2017

If @realDonaldTrump truly thinks the White House is a "dump," many of us would chip in to pay for the Uhaul to take him back to Trump Tower. — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) August 1, 2017





Trump called the White House "a real dump"

Imagine if obama did that. 24 hour coverage on Fox News. Hypocrites are the lowest form of life. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) August 1, 2017

Chelsea Clinton thanks White House staff after Trump calls it "a real dump" https://t.co/rIyK7kS5GK pic.twitter.com/O7fH5lEBNO — The Hill (@thehill) August 2, 2017





You know what?

We have a plan for alternative public housing for you, Trump. "That White House is a real dump." https://t.co/1ugPLdFfz0 pic.twitter.com/FnLyDrcANR — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 1, 2017





And Republicans were outraged just because Michelle Obama stated the fact that the White House was built by slaves. https://t.co/CXgW5kvzff — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 2, 2017

Of course the White House is "a real dump," since Trump took office. HE LET THE TRASH IN. — Millennial Democrats (@Millennial_Dems) August 2, 2017

What do you call home to garbage? A dump.#Trump — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 2, 2017

@realDonaldTrump @POTUS It was not a dump when you moved in Donnie. You need to learn to take better care of things — Donald J. Drumpf (@ManchurianTrump) August 1, 2017

Trump thinks the White House is a real dump. Well, many Americans think a human heap of garbage has taken up residence there. https://t.co/4sfIyJ3re4 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) August 1, 2017

