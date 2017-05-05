Only three of the 21 Republican women in the House voted against #trumpCare. Who are the GOP women in the House and what was their rationale for endorsing the bill?
There are 435 members of the House of Representatives.
Only 83 of them are women. Of those, only 21 are Republican. Three of the GOP women voted against #trumpCare. The other 18 voted for it.
Of those 21 Republican women in the House of Representatives, six are in their first or second terms. Only four have served at least five terms.
Fact check
Each of these statements is contradicted by claims from some of the women voting “yes” on Thursday.
This is not a repeal and replace bill. It deals only with budgetary issues for procedural reasons (no supermajority vote requirement).
- The bill retains the requirement that individuals have health insurance. The penalty for failure would be a one-year 30% surcharge paid to insurers.
- It retains federal and state marketplaces.
- It allows children to remain on their parents plan until age 26.
- It reduces subsidies that the ACA provides to most people seeking health coverage through insurance marketplaces, thus increasing the cost of that insurance.
- It gives states the authority to create their own “essential health benefits”.
- It allows plans to reduce premiums on the young and increase them on the old.
Medicaid
The bill cuts 25% of the Medicaid budget, $880 billion, over the next decade according to the most recent CBO estimate.
Medicaid funds more than health coverage for the poor and disabled. School districts rely on Medicaid to provide services to millions of students with disabilities. In addition, “states would no longer have to consider schools eligible Medicaid providers, meaning they would not be entitled to reimbursements.” Because school districts are legally required to provide special education services, the budget will come from local or state taxes.
Pre-existing conditions
The AHCA eliminates cost sharing and offers a stingier tax credit to defray premium costs, likely resulting in higher overall health costs that may make insurance unaffordable for many people. (The CBO projected that 24 million more people would be without health insurance than under current law by 2026.)
Then, if people get sick, they may suddenly find themselves for a year being priced on their illness if they live in a state that sought a waiver. Depending on the approach taken by a state, some people might find it difficult to keep up their coverage for a full year before they qualify for prices at the community rate.
A big question is whether the funding to cover these folks is adequate. High-risk pools were big money losers and underfunded in the pre-Obamacare days, even though many had restrictions, high premiums and waiting lists. A $5 billion federal pool, established by the ACA as a bridge to the creation of the exchanges in 2013, covered about 100,000 people but was suspended when it ran out of money.[…]
Avalere Health, a consulting firm, said in an analysis that $23 billion is specifically allocated in the bill for helping people with pre-existing conditions. That would cover about 110,000 people. If states allocated all of the other available funding, that would cover 600,00 people. “Approximately 2.2 million enrollees in the individual market today have some form of pre-existing chronic condition,” the analysis said.
Voted no
Florida
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen
Elected in 1988
Told @wsvn that I voted NO on #AHCA because it harmed too many in #SoFla and made it harder to get #insurance coverage pic.twitter.com/UdAdrZvBGT
— Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (@RosLehtinen) May 4, 2017
Virginia
Barbara Comstock
Elected in 2014
Rep. Comstock Statement On AHCA. https://t.co/MkLr71Dvfa #VA10 pic.twitter.com/nfHq9QGcj2
— Barbara Comstock (@RepComstock) May 4, 2017
Washington
Jaime Herrera Beutler
Elected in 2010
Voted yes
Alabama
Martha Roby
Elected in 2010
We're repealing this failed law & replacing it with a patient-centered system that lowers costs, increases choices, & isn’t run by the govt.
— Rep. Martha Roby (@RepMarthaRoby) May 4, 2017
This is not a “repeal and replace” bill. It does nothing to lower the cost of care. Insurance premiums for the young will go down and premiums for the older will go up. The mandate to have insurance remains in place, as does the state and federal marketplace.
Arizona
Martha McSally
Elected in 2014
Today I had a binary decision. The AHCA is not a perfect bill, but it’s better than a failed system. Full statement: https://t.co/8GD2nTI9wF pic.twitter.com/u1DZn56YTD
— Martha McSally (@RepMcSally) May 4, 2017
California
Mimi Walters
Elected in 2014
Today, the House delivered on a promise to improve healthcare for all Americans. Read my full statement: https://t.co/takphwbMNG
— Mimi Walters (@RepMimiWalters) May 4, 2017
This is not a “repeal and replace” bill.
Indiana
Jackie Walorski
Elected in 2012
Read my statement on House passage of the American Health Care Act to repeal and replace Obamacare: https://t.co/tyOz0vGOLx #AHCA pic.twitter.com/zLOBdmQkx2
— Jackie Walorski (@RepWalorski) May 4, 2017
This is not a “repeal and replace” bill.
Susan Brooks
Elected in 2012
The #AHCA repeals #Obamacare, restores competition & choice to the #healthcare marketplace & lowers premiums >> https://t.co/JMHQRnf8Xj pic.twitter.com/65tDIbAof8
— Susan W. Brooks (@SusanWBrooks) May 4, 2017
Everything in this statement is false.
Kansas
Lynn Jenkins
Elected in 2008
Missouri
Ann Wagner
Elected in 2012
Vicky Hartzler
Elected in 2010
#AHCA is the first step towards building a fair system that empowers Americans, not the government, to make their own health care decisions. pic.twitter.com/ceHHPXeSks
— Rep. Vicky Hartzler (@RepHartzler) May 4, 2017
No idea what this means. Mandate to have insurance is retained.
New York
Elise Stefanik
Elected in 2014
Read my full statement on #AHCA here: https://t.co/4FZ8kxjvw2
— Rep. Elise Stefanik (@RepStefanik) May 4, 2017
Claudia Tenney
Elected in 2016
#AHCA eliminates individual and employer mandates while protecting our most vulnerable including those with preexisting conditions
— Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) May 4, 2017
This is not true; individuals are still required to have insurance. The penalty is a surcharge to the insurance company. Coverage for pre-existing conditions will become more expensive.
North Carolina
Virginia Foxx
Elected in 2004
“… offer working families greater access to affordable health coverage …”
.@VirginiaFoxx says passage of #AHCA is “an important moment for our country.” Full statement: ? pic.twitter.com/SOxW85LPuH
— Ed & Workforce Cmte (@EdWorkforce) May 4, 2017
The bill does not address access; rates will go down for younger people and up for older people.
South Dakota
Kristi Noem
Elected in 2010
Health care is personal, which is why I’ve fought to return control to patients & voted today to take a step toward repealing #Obamacare.
— Rep. Kristi Noem (@RepKristiNoem) May 4, 2017
No idea what this means. Individuals must still buy insurance.
Tennessee
Diane Black
Elected in 2010
Statement from Chairman Diane Black on Passage of the American Health Care Act: https://t.co/CxLjN48Gzu pic.twitter.com/cMijawGiUl
— House Budget GOP (@housebudgetGOP) May 4, 2017
Marsha Blackburn
Elected in 2002
It guarantees coverage to Americans with pre-existing conditions … It modernizes and strengthens Medicaid.
Today the House took the first step to make good on our promise to the American people and repeal the failing ACA. https://t.co/yT2XzLQAnP
— Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) May 4, 2017
The bill cuts Medicaid funding. The bill makes covering pre-existing conditions more expensive.
Texas
Kay Granger
Elected in 1996
Utah
Mia Love
Elected in 2014
This legislation provides many levels of protection for those with pre-existing conditions, while giving states greater flexibility to lower premiums and stabilize the insurance market.
Today I voted to repeal #Obamacare, and in favor of the #AHCA
Here is my statement: https://t.co/ypNAshLJI5
— Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) May 4, 2017
The bill makes covering pre-existing conditions more expensive. States can lower premiums for the young and raise them on the older (5-to-1 instead of the 3-to-1 cap in place now).
Washington
Cathy McMorris Rodgers
Elected in 2004
“The #AHCA protects people with pre-existing conditions” ~ Rep. Rodgers
The #AHCA protects people with pre-existing conditions, which is a priority of mine. Learn more here: https://t.co/ra2669PUTz pic.twitter.com/kNdzeiWvIj
— CathyMcMorrisRodgers (@cathymcmorris) May 4, 2017
The bill makes covering pre-existing conditions more expensive.
Wyoming
Liz Cheney
Elected in 2016
