

Thousands protested Saturday 28 January in more than a dozen cities, many at airports, in response to President Trump’s executive order banning people from seven countries. Notable in San Francisco: Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Trump’s immigration ban excludes countries with business ties https://t.co/VOXsuxHEQY pic.twitter.com/Y7sLIwuc2t — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) January 28, 2017

Meanwhile, federal judges in New York, Virginia and Seattle issued emergency stays that effectively stopped a key part of Trump’s executive order (yeah ACLU).

Judges in New York, Virginia and Seattle issued emergency stays that stop a key part of the order in its tracks https://t.co/yy4RDZ4JAL pic.twitter.com/NNj2rq2M40 — The Economist (@TheEconomist) January 29, 2017

Refugees Detained at U.S. Airports, Prompting Legal Challenges to Trump’s Immigration Order https://t.co/tiZHYS25To — Kathy E Gill ? (@kegill) January 29, 2017

Additional protests are being organized around the county for Sunday.

Atlanta (Hartsfield)

Protest planned for Sunday.

Boston (Logan)

We will not allow a Muslim ban in the United States of America. Here's what I said at Logan Airport tonight. #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/XqeS9Iy14e — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 29, 2017

Brooklyn

#RefugeeWelcome protest at Cadman Plaza outside Federal Court in Brooklyn where we just won a major victory. #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/EWLRvDuN6P — #AllofUs (@TimeForAllofUs) January 29, 2017

Chicago (O’Hare)

Tonight's protest against Trump's immigrant and refugee ban at Chicago's O'Hare Airport. pic.twitter.com/dtp1nwX3VT — Jacobin (@jacobinmag) January 29, 2017

Dallas (DFW)

Photos from the #DfwAirport protest still going strong at 11:40pm. Still waiting on on 5 ppl to be released. Others status unknown. pic.twitter.com/Bu8nBfeb4D — Dallas Weekly (@dallasweekly) January 29, 2017

Denver

Banning refugees is un-American. Prayer in protest at Denver Airport. (photo sent by a friend – I'm home, calling reps) pic.twitter.com/EAeV4c2Ip6 — Angie Pendergrass (@apuffycloud) January 29, 2017

Peaceful protest at DIA has ended. DPDkept folks safe and protected freedom of speech. pic.twitter.com/HacRc5Eyje — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 29, 2017

Houston (George Bush Intercontinental Airport)

Looks like a few DNC chair candidates made it to the airport protest in Houston pic.twitter.com/531Hca1nrK — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) January 29, 2017

Los Angeles

LA! Come to 300 N Los Angeles St right now and protest the muslim ban #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/lmIQtwoGSG — Eloy Lugo (@eloyvseloy) January 28, 2017

Milwaukee

Anti Trump peaceful protest in Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/G0JnuleE7X — DavidWestrup (@david_westrup) January 28, 2017

Minneapolis-St Paul

Protesters gather at Minneapolis-St. Paul airport in wake of refugee ban https://t.co/KxbMgRR7Ky — Deer (@Winning_Deer) January 29, 2017

New York (JFK)

IMAGE: Protest at JFK airport, New York, over Trump's executive action on immigration (Credit: Noah Hurowitz) pic.twitter.com/DtEYxsG8cB — The Int'l Spectator (@spectatorindex) January 29, 2017

Newark

Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens gathered for a protest inside the International Hall at Philadelphia's airport tonight.… https://t.co/H5GOLKoGpE — Philadelphia (@Philadelphia36) January 29, 2017

Pittsburgh

Scenes from today's #Pittsburgh march in protest of President Trump's executive order barring refugees, migrants pic.twitter.com/S4ENSpotAa — Pittsburgh PG (@PittsburghPG) January 29, 2017

Portland (PDX)

Salt Lake City

Protesters go to Salt Lake City airport to oppose Trump's immigration order https://t.co/uoa7J9qUeY pic.twitter.com/SAB7hJCk8l — Political Cornflakes (@SLTribPolitics) January 29, 2017

San Diego

San Francisco

Google cofounder Sergey Brin at SFO protest: "I'm here because I'm a refugee." (Photo from Matt Kang/Forbes) pic.twitter.com/GwhsSwDPLT — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) January 29, 2017

"If you do not let them in, we will fight and we will win!". "No bans. No walls. Sanctuary for All." #sfo #sfoprotest pic.twitter.com/FoHU2a1Ahy — Matt Baggott ? (@mattbagg) January 29, 2017

Seattle (SeaTac)

Seatac Airport was full of love tonight. Not sure of the numbers yet but had to be 2,000 – 2,500. #MuslimBan #NoBanNoWall #ACLU #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/ZUrvu555F5 — The Bern Report (@TheBernReport) January 29, 2017

Washington Dulles

LOOK: Americans stage protest at Washington Dulles International Airport in Washigton DC vs Pres. Donald Trump's #RefugeeBan @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/Uf2SFctVjt — Paterno Esmaquel II (@paterno_II) January 29, 2017





