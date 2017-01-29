Thousands protested Saturday 28 January in more than a dozen cities, many at airports, in response to President Trump’s executive order banning people from seven countries. Notable in San Francisco: Google co-founder Sergey Brin.
Trump’s immigration ban excludes countries with business ties https://t.co/VOXsuxHEQY pic.twitter.com/Y7sLIwuc2t
— Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) January 28, 2017
Meanwhile, federal judges in New York, Virginia and Seattle issued emergency stays that effectively stopped a key part of Trump’s executive order (yeah ACLU).
Judges in New York, Virginia and Seattle issued emergency stays that stop a key part of the order in its tracks https://t.co/yy4RDZ4JAL pic.twitter.com/NNj2rq2M40
— The Economist (@TheEconomist) January 29, 2017
Refugees Detained at U.S. Airports, Prompting Legal Challenges to Trump’s Immigration Order https://t.co/tiZHYS25To
— Kathy E Gill ? (@kegill) January 29, 2017
Additional protests are being organized around the county for Sunday.
Atlanta (Hartsfield)
Protest planned for Sunday.
Boston (Logan)
We will not allow a Muslim ban in the United States of America. Here's what I said at Logan Airport tonight. #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/XqeS9Iy14e
— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 29, 2017
Brooklyn
#RefugeeWelcome protest at Cadman Plaza outside Federal Court in Brooklyn where we just won a major victory. #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/EWLRvDuN6P
— #AllofUs (@TimeForAllofUs) January 29, 2017
Chicago (O’Hare)
Tonight's protest against Trump's immigrant and refugee ban at Chicago's O'Hare Airport. pic.twitter.com/dtp1nwX3VT
— Jacobin (@jacobinmag) January 29, 2017
Dallas (DFW)
Photos from the #DfwAirport protest still going strong at 11:40pm. Still waiting on on 5 ppl to be released. Others status unknown. pic.twitter.com/Bu8nBfeb4D
— Dallas Weekly (@dallasweekly) January 29, 2017
Denver
Banning refugees is un-American. Prayer in protest at Denver Airport. (photo sent by a friend – I'm home, calling reps) pic.twitter.com/EAeV4c2Ip6
— Angie Pendergrass (@apuffycloud) January 29, 2017
Peaceful protest at DIA has ended. DPDkept folks safe and protected freedom of speech. pic.twitter.com/HacRc5Eyje
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 29, 2017
Houston (George Bush Intercontinental Airport)
Looks like a few DNC chair candidates made it to the airport protest in Houston pic.twitter.com/531Hca1nrK
— Max Tani (@maxwelltani) January 29, 2017
Los Angeles
LA! Come to 300 N Los Angeles St right now and protest the muslim ban #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/lmIQtwoGSG
— Eloy Lugo (@eloyvseloy) January 28, 2017
LA Protest on #MuslimBan TODAY 1-5pm at Federal Immigration Office, 300 N. Los Angeles St. https://t.co/MMSqKZa6Gs #RESIST pic.twitter.com/Tmlfh4EBOJ
— GayDaysLA ?????? (@gaydaysLA) January 28, 2017
Milwaukee
Anti Trump peaceful protest in Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/G0JnuleE7X
— DavidWestrup (@david_westrup) January 28, 2017
Minneapolis-St Paul
Protesters gather at Minneapolis-St. Paul airport in wake of refugee ban https://t.co/KxbMgRR7Ky
— Deer (@Winning_Deer) January 29, 2017
New York (JFK)
IMAGE: Protest at JFK airport, New York, over Trump's executive action on immigration
(Credit: Noah Hurowitz) pic.twitter.com/DtEYxsG8cB
— The Int'l Spectator (@spectatorindex) January 29, 2017
Newark
Newark protest. #NoBanNoWall #NationOfImmigrants pic.twitter.com/gIVobgBDgx
— Rachel Edelman (@RachelEdelman78) January 29, 2017
Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens gathered for a protest inside the International Hall at Philadelphia's airport tonight.… https://t.co/H5GOLKoGpE
— Philadelphia (@Philadelphia36) January 29, 2017
Pittsburgh
Scenes from today's #Pittsburgh march in protest of President Trump's executive order barring refugees, migrants pic.twitter.com/S4ENSpotAa
— Pittsburgh PG (@PittsburghPG) January 29, 2017
Portland (PDX)
Happening now on MLK Blvd at Oregon Convention Center. #Portland #Resist pic.twitter.com/21YVx23Ky6
— WomensMarchPDX (@WomenMarchPDX) January 28, 2017
Oregonians protest Trump's ban on refugees at Portland airport! #NoBanNoWall #pdxprotest pic.twitter.com/6VIh4HKsWP
— ACLU of Oregon (@ACLU_OR) January 29, 2017
Salt Lake City
Protesters go to Salt Lake City airport to oppose Trump's immigration order https://t.co/uoa7J9qUeY pic.twitter.com/SAB7hJCk8l
— Political Cornflakes (@SLTribPolitics) January 29, 2017
San Diego
Proud of San Diegans for getting out to protest fascist edicts of @realDonaldTrump. #NoBanNoWall #resist #sandiego pic.twitter.com/py3Kel6CSf
— Hami (@hamiramani) January 29, 2017
San Francisco
Google cofounder Sergey Brin at SFO protest: "I'm here because I'm a refugee." (Photo from Matt Kang/Forbes) pic.twitter.com/GwhsSwDPLT
— Ryan Mac (@RMac18) January 29, 2017
"If you do not let them in, we will fight and we will win!". "No bans. No walls. Sanctuary for All." #sfo #sfoprotest pic.twitter.com/FoHU2a1Ahy
— Matt Baggott ? (@mattbagg) January 29, 2017
Seattle (SeaTac)
Seatac Airport was full of love tonight. Not sure of the numbers yet but had to be 2,000 – 2,500. #MuslimBan #NoBanNoWall #ACLU #LoveWins pic.twitter.com/ZUrvu555F5
— The Bern Report (@TheBernReport) January 29, 2017
MASSIVE swell of protesters at #SeaTacAirport. #nobannowallsea #nobannowall #seatac pic.twitter.com/vvpJBAlPG8
— Carollani (@carollani) January 29, 2017
Washington Dulles
LOOK: Americans stage protest at Washington Dulles International Airport in Washigton DC vs Pres. Donald Trump's #RefugeeBan @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/Uf2SFctVjt
— Paterno Esmaquel II (@paterno_II) January 29, 2017
