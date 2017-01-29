Republish
Map of US with protest cities
Thousands protested Saturday 28 January in more than a dozen cities, many at airports, in response to President Trump’s executive order banning people from seven countries. Notable in San Francisco: Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

Meanwhile, federal judges in New York, Virginia and Seattle issued emergency stays that effectively stopped a key part of Trump’s executive order (yeah ACLU).

Additional protests are being organized around the county for Sunday.

 

Atlanta (Hartsfield)

Protest planned for Sunday.

 

Boston (Logan)

Brooklyn

Chicago (O’Hare)

Dallas (DFW)

Denver

Houston (George Bush Intercontinental Airport)

Los Angeles

Milwaukee

Minneapolis-St Paul

New York (JFK)

Newark

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Portland (PDX)

Salt Lake City

San Diego

San Francisco

Seattle (SeaTac)

Washington Dulles

 
 
KATHY GILL, Technology Policy Analyst
