Posted by Patrick Holman, TMV Movie Critic on Aug 27, 2018

The Loss of John McCain Is Personal

The loss of Senator McCain is deeply personal for me. When John McCain ran for President in 2008, I was fascinated with his service to the country and he quickly became a personal hero, which has remained so all these years later. During this time, I had been developing a passion for politics and involved myself with campaigns, ranging from local races to a contentious U.S. Senate campaign.

I learned about Senator McCain’s time in Vietnam and the torture he went through. This would contribute his steadfast opposition to the use of torture by the United States, especially in the years after September 11th. I would also read about his leading role in campaign finance reform, and the relationships he forged with those in his party and, more notably, those from outside his party. And, although I wasn’t yet old enough to vote, John McCain earned my support in 2008.

A year or so after his second candidacy for the presidency, I was given a special opportunity and received advice from John. He told me that to get into public service, one must have a desire to do what is right. That, while political issues may be popular, they mustn’t be the motivation to devote oneself to others and their wellbeing. The words he shared with me, nearly ten years later, have never left me and they shape who I am today.

During the last few years of his life, and especially during the Trump presidency, John McCain stood up for what was right and lived by the words he shared with me, even when it meant opposing his own party. And he didn’t back down when Donald Trump criticized him for being a prisoner of war. Instead, he stood taller. He moved forward and he continued to speak out and do what was right. Even in his last days, John McCain set the record straight and made sure people understood who he was and what was most important to him.

For John McCain, it was never about winning elections, gaining prestige and influence, or being the man everybody looked to for guidance. It was about serving his fellow man and bettering the lives of others. Whether it was through his service in the United States Navy, providing for his family, or performing his duties in Congress, Senator McCain never faltered. He stayed true to who he was.

John McCain’s death is this nation’s loss, and it will be felt for many years to come as we struggle to retain our identity and the values we claim to hold dear.