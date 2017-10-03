The assassination of dialogue via "political correctness" from the right, and the literal assassination of a career by organized blogswarm is FAR MORE DANGEROUS than any ill-considered tweet by a CBS (former) employee.

It’s not what you think:

Well, here it is, as predictable as an eclipse and just as malevolent:

CBS Legal Exec: No Sympathy For Vegas ‘Because Country Music Fans Often Are Republican’

Will Ricciardella / The Daily Caller A top legal executive at CBS, Hayley Geftman-Gold, said she “is not even sympathetic” for the victims of the shooting at a country music festival at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Sunday night.

In a tweet. And was fired. Score one for the Revenge of the 101st Chairborne.

O, Absalom. THIS festival of Right Wing Hate is now atop Memeorandum as I write this. In other words, it is the TOP CONCERN of the blogosphere (increasingly dominated by the giant News Korporations that the blogosphere originally counterbalanced, you will note.)

You see, no matter how terrible the tragedy, a liberal who says something BAD must be found. And then, like Russian trolls reporting an innocent Facebook post for “nudity” or “pornography,” the Rightiesphere™ jumps onto it with both feet, the Yakosphere­™ is filled with voices of INDIGNATION! Why Dudgeon has NEVER been so High! (That last may be literal, for all I know. Sure SOUNDS like they’re high on something like whiskey or PCP.)

Because THAT, my friends, is the SINGLE MOST IMPORTANT STORY of the day, including the massacre in Las Vegas.

Lost in this is the attempt by some to paint the shooter as ISIL-inspired, OR as a LIBERAL (after the knee-jerk ISIL heebie-jeebies and thence ISIL hilariously TAKING CREDIT. They might as well take credit for Harvey, Irma and Maria, too. In fact, the one small silver lining in this black cloud of evil is that ISIL just shot whatever shred of credibility they night have had all to hell — in ISIL hell, I understand, you get Seventy two EXPERIENCED women for all eternity.)

This isn’t random. This is part of the Right’s ongoing attack on CBS, which CBS ought to take as a compliment, as the most EFFECTIVE organization in combating the outright GOPaganda machine that manufactures facts.

CBS has a history of hostility towards Republicans. Shortly after the attack on the GOP congressional baseball team gravely injuring Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise in June, former CBS anchor Scott Pelley questioned whether the shooting was “foreseeable, predictable and to some degree, self-inflicted.” The original thread was deleted, but not by Geftman-Gold. [note: The Daily Caller does not state WHO deleted said thread, save to toss in an intimation of generalized awfulness, presumably by CBS.]

And, in classical idiot style, one becomes some, and some becomes all, as in, ONE CBS employee said something immoderate on her twitter account. SOME CBS employees have said BAD THINGS about us (ALL Republicans). Therefore, ALL CBS is against ALL Republicans ALL the time. The anecdote proves the universal which is then PROVEN to be true, because of the anecdote.

But, RIGHT WING blogs worried about people saying something OFFENSIVE? I guess Republican PeeCee only means REPUBLICAN Politial Keerecktness when applied to all NON-Republicans. (And, to be fair, those who are not in LOCK STEP agreement all the time, called Republicans In Name Only, or RINOs, whenever the Party doesn’t have enough external enemies and needs to purge itself like one of those dogs that you have to put the cone collar on, lest they tear out all the hair on their backside.)

And firings at their obligatory LOOK OVER THERE autos da fe.

Because auto da fe’s just SOUNDS wrong. Like “attorney generals.”

No, it’s ATTORNEYS general, kiddies.

Condolences to the newly unemployed. Condolences to the families of the slaughtered.

Screencap from the Daily Caller story

But no condolences to those who would shamelessly use this massacre for partisan advantage, and for those who would silence a debate on GUN CONTROL by claiming it to be a partisan stunt.

No: getting people fired for speech that offends a group whose speech is nothing BUT offensive is, itself, not merely offensive, but a deadly affront to the fair debate that lies at the heart of our ability to self-govern. Remember what Josef Goebbels said: “We have made the Reich by propaganda.”

And the good Germans of Berlin, in large part, believed that they were winning the war right up until they heard the Russian tanks in the suburbs.

The assassination of dialogue via “political correctness” from the right, and the literal assassination of a career by organized blogswarm is FAR MORE DANGEROUS than any ill-considered tweet by a CBS (former) employee.

Courage.

Cross-posted from his vorpal sword.

Click here for reuse options!