Posted by Guest Voice on Jan 28, 2018

The Reason blacks don’t vote for GOP and how to start changing that (Guest Voice)



The reason blacks don’t vote for Republicans in general is because they think they’re racists. Blacks feel that Republicans are the cause of gentrification, mass incarceration of blacks, and the inadequate education of much of the black population. Blacks won’t think Republicans are racist anymore if all of the public schools are renovated and kept up to date. I think our Legislature should require school districts to renovate or build new schools every 40 years after major changes.

Blacks think there are schools that are discriminated against and those that are a symbol of well off America. Everything else in society is pretty much privately funded and the hospitals that are publicly funded usually don’t close.

You can’t make inequality seem like an injustice if you feel like you’ve been given the opportunity to get a good education. An education gets you qualified to make yourself prosperous. If there isn’t a sense that a disparity in the training was discriminatory then people will feel on par with one another.

People don’t care where they eat at and how the buildings look that they eat in. As long as the food is good and it’s clean there. That’s what matters the most. Furthermore, there is nothing that can beat a home cooked meal. Two main ideas of integration were about schools and voting.

Schools on different sides of town, county, or the state for the most part have the same qualifications for their faculties. The students don’t feel on par with other schools because of the look of the ceilings they’re under. Maintaining and updating our schools will be more of a representation of the equal opportunity that America gave us.



Jordan Thomas Cooper is a 2015 graduate of the University of South Carolina with a degree in History and a 2010 graduate of the RealEstate School of Success in Irmo. He is the first African-American to serve in both the governor and lieutenant governor’s office as an aide and first to serve in the Inspector General’s Office in S.C. (Haley) He is also the first person to serve in the top three offices in the gubernatorial line of succession in South Carolina (Haley, Bauer, McConnell). He says research shows he is the second black presidential campaign speechwriter in American history and the first for a GOP presidential campaign (Bush 2015). He also played football for Coach Steve Spurrier.

