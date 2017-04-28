“I thought playing in the White House would be much more fun, and easier. I loved my previous life as a spoiled billionaire kid. I had so many simpler games to play with. I miss them.
This is so much more work.
Who said this would be child’s play? He or she is fired!
I just hope it gets easier and more fun starting tomorrow, my hundredth day at this — nothing special about it — or I go back to my fun and easy games in Trump Tower.”
Screengrab, courtesy Saturday Night Life.
