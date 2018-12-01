Posted by PATRICK EDABURN, Assistant Editor on Dec 1, 2018 in At TMV, Featured, Society |

President George H. W. Bush Dies

Former President George H.W. Bush has died at the age of 94, only a few months after the death of his wife Barbara.

No official cause of death has been announced yet, it looks like the funeral will be on Wednesday

According to a tweet from a Bush family spokesman, his final words were directed to his son George, saying “I love you too”

Tributes have been flowing in all day from people across the political spectrum.

Although defeated for re-election it could be argued that Bush had the most consequential one term Presidency in history, with the fall of the Berlin Wall, the first Gulf War, passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, passage of key environmental legislation, etc.

He also supported tax and spending reforms which, although controversial at the time, are today credited with contributing to, and perhaps setting the stage for, the economic boom of the 1990s

Bush also showed a great sense of humor and good sportsmanship, as can be seen in a clip from Saturday Night Live